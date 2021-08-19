EDITORIAL: Census shows how region is changing

AT FIRST glance, the census
figures for the Fredericksburg
area look pretty good. As the Commonwealth of Virginia grew by 7.9 percent between 2010 and 2020, and the national population increased by 7.4 percent, almost all the localities around here grew at even higher rates.
Stafford County’s population is 22 percent higher than it was 10 years earlier; Fredericksburg’s was up 18 percent; King George 15 percent; and Spotsylvania grew 14 percent.
Only Caroline County, at 7 percent, was slightly below the state and national averages.
The region is far more healthy than much of Virginia. Every county touching the North Carolina state line and every one in Southwest Virginia west of Montgomery County had fewer residents in 2020 than it did a decade earlier.
If you think population growth equals progress, though, the future doesn’t look quite as bright.
We have, to put it simply, a baby shortage, here and elsewhere in the state and the nation.
Between 2015 and 2019, 91 of the state’s 133 localities showed a drop in births. In Fredericksburg and the four nearby counties, only Stafford (plus 5.9 percent) was birthing more babies in the latter year than the earlier one. In the ’Burg, there were 11.6 percent fewer births.
We are not alone. The 2020 birth rate in the United States was down 4 percent from 2019. In Virginia, there was a drop of 3.3 percent. Some of that could be COVID-related. Apparently, many people did not use their work-at-home time to make babies.
However, the 2015–19 numbers indicate that the trend toward fewer births has been going on longer than the pandemic.
Where will we be in 2030? Obviously, a locality’s residents don’t all have to be home-grown. People do move, especially in an area that draws federal government workers from all over.
However, we do seem to be trending toward slower growth. Even the 7.9 percent rise in the state’s population over the last decade was the lowest percentage since the Great Depression.
We also are getting more diverse. The white population in the 2020 census shrank for the first time since the first census was held in 1790. Prince William now joins Fairfax as a majority-minority county. Fifteen percent of Stafford residents list themselves as Hispanic. The majority of Virginians under the age of 18 (51 percent) are people of color. Nationally, the figure is 53 percent.
The U.S. could be headed in the same direction as Europe, where a report from the European Commission estimated that the working age population in the European Union would decrease by 48 million between 2010 and 2050 while vigorous efforts are being made to impede immigration.
Slower growth and more diversity are what the population figures are telling us.
There used to be a Richmond drive-time radio personality who would do a comedy bit in which he assumed the voice of an old-school Virginian, Bubba Massey Valentine III, who was stuck in the past.
Bubba would usually end his schtick by plaintively moaning, “Ah hate change.”
The coming decade might not be a good one for Bubba.