EDITORIAL: Census shows how region is changing

We are not alone. The 2020 birth rate in the United States was down 4 percent from 2019. In Virginia, there was a drop of 3.3 percent. Some of that could be COVID-related. Apparently, many people did not use their work-at-home time to make babies.

However, the 2015–19 numbers indicate that the trend toward fewer births has been going on longer than the pandemic.

Where will we be in 2030? Obviously, a locality’s residents don’t all have to be home-grown. People do move, especially in an area that draws federal government workers from all over.

However, we do seem to be trending toward slower growth. Even the 7.9 percent rise in the state’s population over the last decade was the lowest percentage since the Great Depression.

We also are getting more diverse. The white population in the 2020 census shrank for the first time since the first census was held in 1790. Prince William now joins Fairfax as a majority-minority county. Fifteen percent of Stafford residents list themselves as Hispanic. The majority of Virginians under the age of 18 (51 percent) are people of color. Nationally, the figure is 53 percent.