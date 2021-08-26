EDITORIAL: Central Park is perfect spot for recreation

KUDOS TO the Fredericksburg City Council for approving a special use permit that will allow local amusement park Fun Land to add a 130-foot-tall tower drop ride to its other offerings—including Virginia’s first multi-level go-kart track, which opened in 2019.

Fun Land, which is located in the Central Park business district (and right across the street from The Free Lance–Star offices), has spent more than $2 million on upgrades over the past few years, which will attract visitors to the city for years to come.

One of the largest shopping centers on the East Coast with close to 200 retailers, Central Park also has other recreational businesses, including a Regal Cinema, a SkyZone trampoline park and a reopened Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. The new FRED Nats stadium is less than a mile away.

But Central Park has been struggling for years to fill storefronts left vacant during the “retail apocalypse” that started long before the COVID pandemic. That’s why it’s essential for city officials to do everything in their power to support existing businesses there. And allowing Fun Land to add a new tower drop ride costs city taxpayers nothing.

It’s a win-win for both the amusement park and for the city.