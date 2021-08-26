EDITORIAL: Central Park is perfect spot for recreation

KUDOS TO the Fredericksburg City Council for approving a special use permit that will allow local amusement park Fun Land to add a 130-foot-tall tower drop ride to its other offerings—including Virginia’s first multi-level go-kart track, which opened in 2019.
Fun Land, which is located in the Central Park business district (and right across the street from The Free Lance–Star offices), has spent more than $2 million on upgrades over the past few years, which will attract visitors to the city for years to come.
One of the largest shopping centers on the East Coast with close to 200 retailers, Central Park also has other recreational businesses, including a Regal Cinema, a SkyZone trampoline park and a reopened Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. The new FRED Nats stadium is less than a mile away.
But Central Park has been struggling for years to fill storefronts left vacant during the “retail apocalypse” that started long before the COVID pandemic. That’s why it’s essential for city officials to do everything in their power to support existing businesses there. And allowing Fun Land to add a new tower drop ride costs city taxpayers nothing.
It’s a win-win for both the amusement park and for the city.
During the council discussion regarding the special use permit, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and several other council members expressed their concerns that approval could open the door to future attempts to go beyond the current height limits. They speculated that a TopGolf facility, like the one in Virginia Beach, would require a clearance of at least 150 feet, according to the Fredericksburg Planning Commission.
For one thing, the special use permit is a one-time exemption to the zoning ordinance that wouldn’t apply to other projects. But even so, if raising the height ceiling would attract other businesses such as TopGolf to Fredericksburg, the city should raise it.
With hundreds of new residential units already in the development pipeline, and a daunting list of needed capital improvements, Fredericksburg must quickly ramp up its economic development efforts. And with its easy access to Interstate 95 and State Route 3, and numerous establishments where visitors can also eat and shop, Central Park is the perfect place for such recreational destinations. Besides, there are no nearby homes that would be negatively affected by the screams coming from Fun Land’s new tower of terror.
As for us here at the FLS, we will welcome the sounds of people having fun, knowing that by spending their hard-earned money in the city, they are supporting a local business and all the necessary government functions that make Fredericksburg such a great place to live, work. ... and play.