EDITORIAL: Changes needed in special ed funding

The result is that Virginia has a “higher percentage of students with disabilities [4.6 percent] in more restrictive out-of-school settings than 37 other states, and Virginia’s out-of-school placement rate has increased over the past 10 years,” the report stated.

Private placement for children so disruptive that they cannot receive an appropriate education in their local public school isn’t cheap. It can range from $22,000 to $97,000 per year. But since funds allocated under the 1992 Children’s Services Act cannot be used for less restrictive public school special ed programs, JLARC found that CSA payments to private day schools more than doubled over the last decade, ballooning from $81 million in 2010 to $186 million in 2019.

Spending on private day schools has eclipsed spending on foster care, residential care and other community-based services. “If these trends continue, private day spending will constitute the majority of CSA spending,” JLARC noted, despite the financial disincentive it creates.