EDITORIAL: Cherry millipede tacos? No thanks!

A MEXICAN restaurant in Virginia, Cocina on Market in Leesburg, is serving cicada tacos, topping the sautéed bugs with serrano chilis, avocado and radishes in a mole verde sauce. But despite their tasty sounding name, you’re unlikely to see cherry millipede tacos on any Virginia menu.
And if you’re afraid of harmless cicadas, you should be terrified of the cherry millipede (Apheloria virginiensis), which were recently spotted in Richmond’s National Battlefield Park.
Because unlike the slow-flying, insect-tanks with the bulging red eyes that emerge from the earth every 17 years, cherry millipedes ooze highly toxic cyanide (which apparently smells like cherries) whenever they are threatened
On May 12, the National Park Service issued an unusual advisory on Facebook, noting that although a cherry millipede doesn’t bite or sting, “it secretes toxic cyanide compounds to keep from being eaten. Its vibrant stripes let predators know to watch out! Just be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes if you happen to handle one.”
Warning duly noted, although the risk to humans is apparently minimal. “Because [the cyanide] is released in small amounts, it is mostly harmless to humans,” said entomologist Derek Hennen of the Ohio Biological Survey, who has collected over 300 different types of millipedes.
With their multitude of little legs, millipedes are the epitome of “creepy crawlies.” But they are also unheralded janitors of the forest, scuttling along through the undergrowth and busily cleaning things up.
“Millipedes play an important role in forest ecosystems by breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, allowing nutrients to re-enter the soil and be used by living plants,” the NPS explained. “These Apheloria virginiensis millipedes were spotted deep in the woods at Malvern Hill, where fallen trees and dead leaves provide them with plenty of food.”
Even cyanide-excreting millipedes have their place in nature and their jobs to do in the great circle of life.
But a word to the wise: It’s still not a good idea to pick one up. And if a gastronome ever offers you a cherry millipede taco, just say no thanks!