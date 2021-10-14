EDITORIAL: City is not getting any more affordable

ALTHOUGH increasing its
stock of affordable housing is
one of the stated goals of the City of Fredericksburg, achieving that goal remains elusive. One of the reasons is that despite a lot of talk about the lack of affordable housing, city officials are not actually doing much about it.
Meanwhile, Fredericksburg is being gentrified.
In a Sept. 22 report on how the city spent $179,905 of HUD community development block grants, city staff admitted that “funds to build new affordable housing in our City are limited.” So the city has been focusing on “maintaining and preserving the stock as it exists today, ensuring not only a safe living condition for today, but securing inter-generational wealth and housing stability.”
Helping residents with emergency home repairs, removing architectural barriers for the disabled, and providing assistance to buy an existing home are all beneficial, but don’t address the acute shortage of affordable housing for Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) households, who make up about 40 percent of city residents.
More affordable dwellings are needed, but not many of the 1,563 residential units approved by the city back in 2015 can be considered affordable by ALICE standards.
As of June, 800 multi-family and age-restricted units have been completed (369 are in the Silver Collection at Celebrate Virginia, the largest new development in the city, where rents go as high as $2,755 per month). Another 676 units are currently under construction (including 207 in the Silver Collection), and 118 more units have already been approved by the city, but are still in the design phase.
According to city officials, of the 746 new apartments that are being added to the residential mix, 370 are one-bedroom units, 337 have two bedrooms, and only 39 have three bedrooms. Rents for a one-bedroom apartment at the General Washington Executive Center start at $1,200 a month. It’s nearly impossible to find an apartment for less than $1,000/month.
The median price for residential real estate in the city was $365,000 in September, ranging from $1.5 million condos on George Street to single-family homes at The Vintage going for $300,000.
A $300,000 home is affordable if your annual income is $54,463 and you make a down payment of $73,000, according to one online mortgage calculator. Fredericksburg’s median household income was $65,641 in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, so residents making that amount can afford to live in the city. But ALICE households fall below that threshold.
Owner-occupied dwellings make up only 35.5 percent of the total residential real estate in the city. More than half of the properties are owned by landlords, many of whom do not even live in Fredericksburg themselves.
Due to the recent COVID rent moratorium, they will try to recoup their losses by raising rents when the current leases end. And rising utility rates and real estate taxes to pay for capital improvements the city is planning will be passed on in the form of higher rent, making housing even less affordable than it is now.