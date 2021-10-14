EDITORIAL: City is not getting any more affordable

ALTHOUGH increasing its

stock of affordable housing is

one of the stated goals of the City of Fredericksburg, achieving that goal remains elusive. One of the reasons is that despite a lot of talk about the lack of affordable housing, city officials are not actually doing much about it.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg is being gentrified.

In a Sept. 22 report on how the city spent $179,905 of HUD community development block grants, city staff admitted that “funds to build new affordable housing in our City are limited.” So the city has been focusing on “maintaining and preserving the stock as it exists today, ensuring not only a safe living condition for today, but securing inter-generational wealth and housing stability.”

Helping residents with emergency home repairs, removing architectural barriers for the disabled, and providing assistance to buy an existing home are all beneficial, but don’t address the acute shortage of affordable housing for Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) households, who make up about 40 percent of city residents.

More affordable dwellings are needed, but not many of the 1,563 residential units approved by the city back in 2015 can be considered affordable by ALICE standards.