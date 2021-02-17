EDITORIAL: Civic duty, or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’?

But Del. John Avoli, R–Staunton, a member of the House Education Committee, argued that such decisions should be made by local school boards and principals, not the General Assembly.

He’s right, of course. One-size-fits-all state mandates like this should not replace the discretion of local educators. The legislature should be working on big-ticket items, such as helping localities fund school construction projects, not dictating what constitutes an excused or an inexcused absence.

And according to the 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), eighth-grade U.S. history scores nationwide were down four points compared with 2014, and there was no significant improvement in civics scores. There is clearly room for improvement before the next history and civics assessments are administered next year.

A representative democracy cannot function properly without informed citizens. Although taking one day off during the academic year to participate in whatever cause students are interested in (or steered to by adults) won’t make much difference in the grand scheme of things, that time would be better spent in the classroom learning about Americans’ shared history and form of government so they can make more informed political decisions when they eventually become adults.