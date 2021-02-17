EDITORIAL: Civic duty, or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’?

JUST AS many quarantined
students in Virginia were making
tentative plans to go back to
in-person school, the General Assembly passed legislation that would let them skip a day of instruction so they could participate in “civic events”—which presumably includes such activities as attending a political rally or protest march, lobbying lawmakers, or campaigning for a candidate.
It’s hardly surprising that the idea was enthusiastically endorsed by members of both the Virginia Young Democrats Teen Caucus and the Teenage Republican Federation of Virginia, whose members are already engaged in the political process. What teenager wouldn’t want a day off from school to pursue their own interests?
A bill (HB 1940) patroned by Del. Sam Rasoul, D–Roanoke, and modeled on a policy already in place in Fairfax County, would require school districts in the commonwealth to allow middle- and high school students one excused absence per year. It was passed by the House of Delegates in late January on a bipartisan 62–37 vote.
The Senate version (SB 1439), which passed 26–13 on Monday, added an amendment stating that “local school boards may require advance notice of the intended absence and require that the student provide documentation of participation in a civic event”—an obvious attempt to prevent Civic Duty Day from turning into Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
But Del. John Avoli, R–Staunton, a member of the House Education Committee, argued that such decisions should be made by local school boards and principals, not the General Assembly.
He’s right, of course. One-size-fits-all state mandates like this should not replace the discretion of local educators. The legislature should be working on big-ticket items, such as helping localities fund school construction projects, not dictating what constitutes an excused or an inexcused absence.
And according to the 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), eighth-grade U.S. history scores nationwide were down four points compared with 2014, and there was no significant improvement in civics scores. There is clearly room for improvement before the next history and civics assessments are administered next year.
A representative democracy cannot function properly without informed citizens. Although taking one day off during the academic year to participate in whatever cause students are interested in (or steered to by adults) won’t make much difference in the grand scheme of things, that time would be better spent in the classroom learning about Americans’ shared history and form of government so they can make more informed political decisions when they eventually become adults.