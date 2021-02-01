EDITORIAL: Civil commitment is the reform

THE VIRGINIA Senate Judiciary Committee put off—for now—any consideration of ending involuntary civil commitment for violent sex offenders by unanimously voting to have the Virginia Crime Commission study the issue and come back with recommendations by the next session, which will be after the legislative elections in November.

This is not the first time senators have acted as a brake on various criminal justice “reforms” focusing on making criminals’ lives easier that have been proposed by the Democratic majority in the House. However, far less attention has been focused on their victims, who must bear the emotional and physical scars of sexual abuse for the rest of their lives.

Like many other criminal justice policies that are now under attack by progressives, the decades-old practice of sending sexually violent offenders to psychiatric facilities instead of letting them go after serving their criminal sentences was established to protect the public from future predation.

Under current law, a released convict deemed to be “sexually dangerous” is immediately committed to the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation for intensive treatment. After an annual review hearing for the first five years, and every two years afterwards, a court decides whether they should remain at the center for further treatment or be released.