EDITORIAL: Civil commitment is the reform

THE VIRGINIA Senate Judiciary Committee put off—for now—any consideration of ending involuntary civil commitment for violent sex offenders by unanimously voting to have the Virginia Crime Commission study the issue and come back with recommendations by the next session, which will be after the legislative elections in November.
This is not the first time senators have acted as a brake on various criminal justice “reforms” focusing on making criminals’ lives easier that have been proposed by the Democratic majority in the House. However, far less attention has been focused on their victims, who must bear the emotional and physical scars of sexual abuse for the rest of their lives.
Like many other criminal justice policies that are now under attack by progressives, the decades-old practice of sending sexually violent offenders to psychiatric facilities instead of letting them go after serving their criminal sentences was established to protect the public from future predation.
Under current law, a released convict deemed to be “sexually dangerous” is immediately committed to the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation for intensive treatment. After an annual review hearing for the first five years, and every two years afterwards, a court decides whether they should remain at the center for further treatment or be released.
“If you look at our discharge numbers, despite claims, people are not held here indefinitely,” Jason Wilson, the facility’s director, said. “They receive good treatment and it results in a reduction in recidivism [estimated at 2 percent] and safety in the community.”
But state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D–Richmond, claims that the law punishes offenders twice for the same crime. Morrissey, now 62, was pressured to resign from his former seat in the House of Delegates in 2014 after he was charged with having sex with a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm, and was sentenced under an Alford plea agreement to three months in a work-release program. He later married the young woman.
Virginia is one of 20 states with civil commitment laws. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld civil commitments in Kansas v. Hendricks, a 1997 ruling that involuntary civil commitment was not a punishment for past crimes, and therefore did not violate the constitutional ban on double jeopardy. The justices agreed that these laws are a way to protect society from habitual offenders, including sexual predators, the mentally ill, or those with chemical dependencies while providing them with intensive residential treatment.
It’s much better for prisoners convicted of violent sexual crimes to be treated in a therapeutic setting prior to their release than spending that time in prison. But that’s what will inevitably happen if they do not receive the intensive therapy they need. Civil commitment benefits habitual offenders themselves while protecting potential victims—mostly women and children—at the same time.
Sen. Morrissey and his colleagues who are hell-bent on “reform” should realize that civil commitment is the reform, and find another cause to champion.