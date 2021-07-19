EDITORIAL: College athletes deserve compensation

WHEN THE U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously last month that the NCAA cannot limit the education-related benefits colleges offer their top athletes, it was as though a tectonic plate had shifted in the college sports world.

Frankly, this should have happened a long time ago. Athletes who bring in billions of dollars for their colleges and universities should be able to personally benefit from their efforts on the field, in the pool or in the gym.

Less than two weeks after the high court’s decision, the NCAA’s board of directors approved rule changes that will allow nearly half a million student athletes to earn money from sponsorships, endorsements and personal appearances—referred to as “name, image and likeness” opportunities or NIL—without endangering their college eligibility or violating the NCAA’s amateurism requirements.

Some well-known student athletes have already signed outside NIL deals. More will follow.

Colleges are also now free to offer athletes computers, paid study-abroad programs, paid internships and other financial perks in addition to scholarships, although the high court did not rule on whether student athletes can be paid actual salaries.