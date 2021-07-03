 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Color us grateful on this 4th of July
EDITORIAL: Color us grateful on this 4th of July

PHOTO: Stars and Stripes
File / Associated Press

EXPERTS tell us that the practice of gratitude – the active appreciation of what we already have – is not only the single most powerful way of increasing happiness in our lives, it creates a host of other positive benefits, such as increasing one’s physical health and self-esteem.

Here’s some things to be grateful for on this Fourth of July:

We’re grateful that the number of active coronavirus cases in Virginia has substantially decreased, the commonwealth reached its goal of inoculating 70 percent of its adult population at least once, and Virginia’s state of emergency is now over. After 15 months of death, lockdowns, mask wearing and other restrictions, there’s hope that the end of the pandemic may be in sight.

We’re also so grateful for the numerous individuals and institutions, too numerous to list, that voluntarily went the extra mile during this terrible pandemic to reach out and help their afflicted neighbors weather the storm. No amount of money can buy that kind of selfless solidarity and community concern. Local residents are lucky to have so many angels of mercy living among them.

We’re also grateful that Virginia’s estimated $2 billion budget surplus will trigger mandatory deposits to the state’s “Rainy Day Fund” as well as the Water Quality Improvement Fund, both of which will benefit greatly from the unexpected cash infusion.

Another thing we’re grateful for is that unemployment in Virginia was down to 4.5 percent statewide in May, a full 4 percentage points lower than it was in May 2020 and the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the nation. More Virginians working means more people who are able to feed their families and pay their bills.

After having to cancel their inaugural season last year due to COVID-19, the Fredericksburg Nationals finally got to play ball in their brand new stadium. And all individual game tickets are now available. After waiting so long for baseball in the ‘Burg, even the team’s last-place standing in the Low A-East North Division seems like a gift.

We’re grateful for the beauty of Virginia, its abundant natural resources, and its diverse and industrious people who labor daily to make the commonwealth – and especially the Fredericksburg region – such a great place to live and raise a family.

We’re grateful that we live in a country that, despite its many flaws, still attracts thousands of newcomers each year, some of whom risk their lives to get here. They know, even if we sometimes forget, that the United States is still a beacon of hope and liberty to the rest of the world.

We’re grateful for the many courageous American patriots throughout our nation’s history who stepped up to pledge “their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor” to protect the U.S. from its foes.

And we’re very grateful that, 245 years into this experiment in democracy, the Stars and Stripes still fly “o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.” May it be ever thus.

