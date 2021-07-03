EDITORIAL: Color us grateful on this 4th of July

Another thing we’re grateful for is that unemployment in Virginia was down to 4.5 percent statewide in May, a full 4 percentage points lower than it was in May 2020 and the third lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the nation. More Virginians working means more people who are able to feed their families and pay their bills.

After having to cancel their inaugural season last year due to COVID-19, the Fredericksburg Nationals finally got to play ball in their brand new stadium. And all individual game tickets are now available. After waiting so long for baseball in the ‘Burg, even the team’s last-place standing in the Low A-East North Division seems like a gift.

We’re grateful for the beauty of Virginia, its abundant natural resources, and its diverse and industrious people who labor daily to make the commonwealth – and especially the Fredericksburg region – such a great place to live and raise a family.

We’re grateful that we live in a country that, despite its many flaws, still attracts thousands of newcomers each year, some of whom risk their lives to get here. They know, even if we sometimes forget, that the United States is still a beacon of hope and liberty to the rest of the world.