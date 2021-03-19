 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: Compromise seals some criminal records
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: Compromise seals some criminal records

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DURING the 2020 session and the special session later that year, Democrats in the General Assembly found themselves at an impasse. House members supported a bill that would automatically expunge criminal records for felony drug possession and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after offenders had completed their sentences.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D–Alexandria, characterized keeping these criminal records open to the public as “keeping people branded with a scarlet letter.”

But Democrat senators wanted offenders to petition the court and let a judge decide whether their records should be expunged or not. Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Fairfax, whose district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, pointed out that the official charges are often “a legal fiction,” the result of plea bargaining between prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“From my perspective, the facts and circumstances of the crime that led to the compromise are partly what need to be considered before a charge is expunged,” Surovell said. He’s right.

On Feb. 26, the General Assembly gave its final approval to a compromise bill that automatically seals records of nine misdemeanor charges if the offender has not been charged with any other crimes for seven years. Most of the offenses fall in the category of “youthful indiscretion,” such as underage possession of alcohol or marijuana, disorderly conduct, trespassing and simple larceny.

For other misdemeanors and felonies, offenders would still have to petition the judge to seal the records, including warrants and summons, after 10 years of good behavior.

The bill excludes driving under the influence and domestic assault and battery convictions. However, it does allow prospective employers to access the sealed records in order to vet applicants for certain jobs, such as law enforcement, child care, or positions for which a national security clearance is required.

Advocates of expungement correctly point out that it is difficult for ex-offenders to get jobs, housing, education and loans with a conviction on their record—even if they have served their time and stayed on the right side of the law. The bill gives them a second chance.

Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled that he will sign the compromise legislation, which provides a clean slate for relatively minor crimes, but does not go so far as to automatically expunge more serious misdemeanor and felony convictions that are—and should remain—open to public scrutiny.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help

Instead of just talking about the lack of affordable housing in Virginia, the General Assembly is finally doing something about it. Earlier this month, lawmakers in Richmond passed a bill that would give developers who build affordable units a matching state tax credit for projects that also qualify for a low-income housing federal tax credit

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

EDITORIAL: Assembly launches statewide DUI experiment
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Assembly launches statewide DUI experiment

Will Virginians' chances of getting into an accident with a marijuana- or alcohol-impaired driver increase when these intoxicating substances will be as easy to get as a slurpee? Nobody knows. What we do know is that the Virginia legislature has just launched a statewide DUI experiment, and all drivers in Virginia are the guinea pigs.

EDITORIAL: Electric vehicles are not a panacea
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Electric vehicles are not a panacea

Thanks in part to steep discounts, billions of dollars in manufacturers rebates, generous federal and state tax credits, and even special utility rates in some cases, “nearly 5.4 million hybrid electric vehicles and just over 1.4 million plug-in electric cars have sold in the United States” as of October 2020, according to USAFacts. That sounds like a lot. But it’s just a fraction of the sales of vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE).

EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial

Access to broadband internet is up against some of the same obstacles that electrification faced in the last century. Getting broadband to every door in every rural location is not cost-efficient, just as laying power lines to reach each isolated home was not. The only way to achieve it, as with the REA, is with government aid.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert