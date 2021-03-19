EDITORIAL: Compromise seals some criminal records

DURING the 2020 session and the special session later that year, Democrats in the General Assembly found themselves at an impasse. House members supported a bill that would automatically expunge criminal records for felony drug possession and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after offenders had completed their sentences.

House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D–Alexandria, characterized keeping these criminal records open to the public as “keeping people branded with a scarlet letter.”

But Democrat senators wanted offenders to petition the court and let a judge decide whether their records should be expunged or not. Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Fairfax, whose district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, pointed out that the official charges are often “a legal fiction,” the result of plea bargaining between prosecutors and defense attorneys.

“From my perspective, the facts and circumstances of the crime that led to the compromise are partly what need to be considered before a charge is expunged,” Surovell said. He’s right.