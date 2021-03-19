EDITORIAL: Compromise seals some criminal records

DURING the 2020 session and the special session later that year, Democrats in the General Assembly found themselves at an impasse. House members supported a bill that would automatically expunge criminal records for felony drug possession and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after offenders had completed their sentences.
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D–Alexandria, characterized keeping these criminal records open to the public as “keeping people branded with a scarlet letter.”
But Democrat senators wanted offenders to petition the court and let a judge decide whether their records should be expunged or not. Sen. Scott Surovell, D–Fairfax, whose district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, pointed out that the official charges are often “a legal fiction,” the result of plea bargaining between prosecutors and defense attorneys.
“From my perspective, the facts and circumstances of the crime that led to the compromise are partly what need to be considered before a charge is expunged,” Surovell said. He’s right.
On Feb. 26, the General Assembly gave its final approval to a compromise bill that automatically seals records of nine misdemeanor charges if the offender has not been charged with any other crimes for seven years. Most of the offenses fall in the category of “youthful indiscretion,” such as underage possession of alcohol or marijuana, disorderly conduct, trespassing and simple larceny.
For other misdemeanors and felonies, offenders would still have to petition the judge to seal the records, including warrants and summons, after 10 years of good behavior.
The bill excludes driving under the influence and domestic assault and battery convictions. However, it does allow prospective employers to access the sealed records in order to vet applicants for certain jobs, such as law enforcement, child care, or positions for which a national security clearance is required.
Advocates of expungement correctly point out that it is difficult for ex-offenders to get jobs, housing, education and loans with a conviction on their record—even if they have served their time and stayed on the right side of the law. The bill gives them a second chance.
Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled that he will sign the compromise legislation, which provides a clean slate for relatively minor crimes, but does not go so far as to automatically expunge more serious misdemeanor and felony convictions that are—and should remain—open to public scrutiny.