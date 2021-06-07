EDITORIAL: Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

DEAR Class of 2021,
It’s been a strange, scary senior year for you. Nobody anticipated back in March 2020 that the closure of Virginia’s public schools in an attempt to stop or at least mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic would last as long as it did, keeping you away from your teachers, coaches, classmates and friends.
Nobody envisioned that a large part of your senior year would be spent alone and online, without the challenges, camaraderie and intellectual give-and-take that makes in-person school so rewarding and stimulating.
Nobody thought that the sports you trained so hard for during the previous three years would be curtailed, or that you would miss opportunities to show off your hard-earned athletic prowess to college scouts.
Nobody knew then that the plays and band concerts and artistic endeavors that made your hearts sing would become more victims of an invisible virus, or that many of the hopes and dreams you had for the capstone of your high school careers would be either postponed or cancelled altogether.
But here you are. At least most of you had or will have a real in-person graduation ceremony, instead of the makeshift, socially-distanced, immediate family-only affairs endured by the Class of 2020. But since senior year and high school graduation is a once-in-a-lifetime event, you won’t get a do-over.
Perhaps the biggest lesson you can learn from this hard, weird year is that, “Life happens when you’re busy making other plans”—a quote originated by journalist and cartoonist John Allen Saunders and popularized by John Lennon in his beautiful lullaby (“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)”) to comfort his son, Sean, who had awoken frightened from a nightmare.
Life is indeed a “long way to go/a hard road to hoe” as Lennon sang, but he tempered this truth with a large dose of optimism and hope for the future (“Say a little prayer/Every day in every way/It’s getting better and better”).
Whether the future will actually get better and better, as Lennon hoped, is up to you, Class of 2021. Throughout the ages, other young people before you have faced even bigger challenges—world wars, famines, totalitarian regimes—and made their mark on history. So can you.
When the nightmare of COVID-19 is finally behind us, there will be new threats and new crises to overcome. We have the utmost confidence that you will meet them with the same courage, tenacity and grace you’ve already displayed during this trying year.
Congratulations!