EDITORIAL: Congratulations to the Class of 2021!

DEAR Class of 2021,

It’s been a strange, scary senior year for you. Nobody anticipated back in March 2020 that the closure of Virginia’s public schools in an attempt to stop or at least mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic would last as long as it did, keeping you away from your teachers, coaches, classmates and friends.

Nobody envisioned that a large part of your senior year would be spent alone and online, without the challenges, camaraderie and intellectual give-and-take that makes in-person school so rewarding and stimulating.

Nobody thought that the sports you trained so hard for during the previous three years would be curtailed, or that you would miss opportunities to show off your hard-earned athletic prowess to college scouts.

Nobody knew then that the plays and band concerts and artistic endeavors that made your hearts sing would become more victims of an invisible virus, or that many of the hopes and dreams you had for the capstone of your high school careers would be either postponed or cancelled altogether.