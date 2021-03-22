EDITORIAL: Council should OK Royal Farms project

ON TUESDAY night during its regular meeting, the Fredericksburg City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal for a Royal Farms gas station/convenience store on the southwest corner of the Blue and Gray Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard intersection.
As is the case with any new project these days, there are some people for it, and other people against it. So it’s guaranteed that somebody will be unhappy whatever the council decides.
Therefore, council members should vote for what’s in the best interests of the entire city. And both the city staff and the Planning Commission have recommended that the Royal Farms project be approved.
The city’s planning staff pointed out that the project was consistent with Fredericksburg’s Comprehensive Plan. However, the developer needs a council-approved special use permit for the eight-pump gas station/convenience store, and a special exception for a parking lot that would be 175 percent larger than the minimum required.
Another obstacle was the fact that the parking lot would create a 40-foot gap in the popular Virginia Central Railroad trail, with more than 1,000 motorized vehicles crossing the same trail used by runners and cyclists every day. That’s an obvious safety hazard.
In a March 18 memo to council members, City Manager Tim Baroody said that Sumner Partners LLC, the owner of the property, had filed an amendment to its application, stating that it is “willing to have an alternate trail route constructed in the course of its development of the Royal Farms store, on the condition that the City of Fredericksburg reimburse it for its actual costs and that permits are provided on a timely basis.”
Baroody explained that staff “believes the development of the Royal Farms store and alternate VCR trail route will be important to the economic development of the city,” as the project is expected to generate over $350,000 in tax revenue per year, and would recoup the $150,000 the city would take from the Fredericksburg Opportunity Fund to pay for the trail in just about six months.
The Planning Commission voted 5–2 to recommend the project after several revisions to the initial plans were made, and noted that the Royal Farms project is the kind of commercial development allowed in the mixed-use Telegraph Hill area. The superintendent of Fredericksburg National Battlefield Park also stated that “the Royal Farms development will have a minimal impact upon the park and its resources.”
Since there’s now a way to solve the trail/parking lot problem while providing gas, public restrooms, inside and outside dining spaces, and a convenience/fast food store for trail users as well as residents of the 204 townhouses to be built nearby, it appears that the major obstacles have been overcome.
So problem solved, but not for residents who don’t want any gas stations built anywhere in the city because doing so would be contrary to the council’s December 2019 vote to switch to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.
But right now, in 2021, as Fredericksburg slowly recovers from the economic punch landed by the coronavirus pandemic, the city needs the tax revenue and the 35 jobs that the Royal Farms project would generate.