EDITORIAL: Council should OK Royal Farms project

ON TUESDAY night during its regular meeting, the Fredericksburg City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal for a Royal Farms gas station/convenience store on the southwest corner of the Blue and Gray Parkway and Lafayette Boulevard intersection.

As is the case with any new project these days, there are some people for it, and other people against it. So it’s guaranteed that somebody will be unhappy whatever the council decides.

Therefore, council members should vote for what’s in the best interests of the entire city. And both the city staff and the Planning Commission have recommended that the Royal Farms project be approved.

The city’s planning staff pointed out that the project was consistent with Fredericksburg’s Comprehensive Plan. However, the developer needs a council-approved special use permit for the eight-pump gas station/convenience store, and a special exception for a parking lot that would be 175 percent larger than the minimum required.

Another obstacle was the fact that the parking lot would create a 40-foot gap in the popular Virginia Central Railroad trail, with more than 1,000 motorized vehicles crossing the same trail used by runners and cyclists every day. That’s an obvious safety hazard.