EDITORIAL: Court packing is still a bad idea

FRUSTRATED by the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings that struck down various elements of his New Deal, President Franklin D. Roosevelt came up with the idea to “pack” the nation’s highest court with up to six of his own hand-picked justices.
But FDR’s attempt at court-packing was strongly opposed—by the justices themselves, Congress and the public at large.
“Congress and the people viewed FDR’s ill-considered proposal as an undemocratic power grab,” noted Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia. A crisis was averted when two of the sitting justices were persuaded to support the New Deal, which historians call “the switch in time that saved nine,” and FDR eventually got to replace all nine justices as they either died or retired.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is also accused of attempting to “pack” the commonwealth’s Court of Appeals by proposing a $5.1 million budget amendment that would fund four more state appellate judges, raising the total from 11 to 15. The state Senate approved the measure on a party-line vote.
But an amendment to the budget bill (HB 1800) proposed by Del. Charles Poindexter, R-Franklin, would eliminate any new Appellate Court funding.
Just like in FDR’s day, Republicans and others condemned Northam’s proposal. Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, called it “a brazen liberal power grab that threatens to fundamentally change our state’s judicial system.”
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, pointed out that there are much better ways to spend $5.1 million, especially since Northam “has proposed no funding to help parents get the technology or other assistance their children need … His budget includes no immediate help for families who live beyond the reach of broadband Internet.”
And former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is running to replace Northam, said that “while I recognize that additional capacity may be needed at the Court of Appeals … this General Assembly and this governor should not get to pack the court with judges of their choosing. The enactment date of any court expansion should be staggered and new judges should be appointed by a nonpartisan merit-based selection committee.”
Like gerrymandering, packing the courts with like-minded judges would unfairly tip the scales of justice in Democrats’ favor. Since they already control the governor’s mansion and both houses of the General Assembly, judges previously appointed by Republicans act as a speed bump to slow down or derail any radical laws the majority might pass.
And at a time when bitter partisanship infects and divides the body politic, adding judges should be done in a transparent, nonpartisan, staggered and yes, merit-based process, as Cox recommended, to avoid lasting damage to public trust in Virginia’s judicial system.