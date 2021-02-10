EDITORIAL: Court packing is still a bad idea

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, pointed out that there are much better ways to spend $5.1 million, especially since Northam “has proposed no funding to help parents get the technology or other assistance their children need … His budget includes no immediate help for families who live beyond the reach of broadband Internet.”

And former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, who is running to replace Northam, said that “while I recognize that additional capacity may be needed at the Court of Appeals … this General Assembly and this governor should not get to pack the court with judges of their choosing. The enactment date of any court expansion should be staggered and new judges should be appointed by a nonpartisan merit-based selection committee.”

Like gerrymandering, packing the courts with like-minded judges would unfairly tip the scales of justice in Democrats’ favor. Since they already control the governor’s mansion and both houses of the General Assembly, judges previously appointed by Republicans act as a speed bump to slow down or derail any radical laws the majority might pass.