EDITORIAL: COVID not a good reason to raise tuition

STUDENTS at the University of Virginia are pleading with the school’s Board of Visitors not to increase tuition for the 2021-22 school year. Their complaint is legitimate.
U.Va. is considering a 3.1 percent tuition hike, citing the economic ravages visited on the school by COVID-19 as a key factor.
If you consider that the students themselves (and their parents) are hurting just as much—if not more—than a well-heeled university, this doesn’t wash. For the 12 months ending in January, the U.S. inflation rate was 1.4 percent. Inflation hasn’t gone higher than 2.3 percent annually in the last decade.
At a time when many families are scrambling to stay afloat until the pandemic is behind us, is it fair to charge more than enough to account for inflation?
“Tuition is always the last lever we pull,” said U.Va. Rector James B. Murray. If that’s the case, one of the students asked why the university always pull it.
From 2010 to 2020, tuition and fees for undergraduates at U.Va. grew by more than 50 percent. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, the cumulative rate of inflation for that period was 18.7 percent. Obviously, that lever was pulled energetically and often.
U.Va. certainly is not alone. Colleges and universities all over the state and nation are looking under every rock for more funds to make up what was lost in the pandemic year. Some have been better at mitigating the pain than others. Last spring, William and Mary, Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth voted to hold 2020-21 tuition to the 2019-20 level.
Tuition is not the only way to extract more money from students. At the University of Mary Washington, on-campus tuition will go up $222 next school year, or a little over 2.5 percent. However, auxiliary fees are going up from $5,167 to $5,580, about 8 percent.
And don’t even think about student athletic fees, the item schools tack on to pay for their sports programs, whether the student ever attends a game or not.
Colleges and universities are not doing all they can to help their students get through this miserable stretch. Certainly, there are stories of pay freezes and pay cuts among faculty and administrators, but nothing can justify raising tuition at a rate considerably higher than inflation. Anything more than that is just price-gouging.
It may be apples and oranges, but a brief item in the sports pages recently pointed out how out-of-balance universities have become.
At the same time schools are afflicting the afflicted by raising tuition more than they should, we learned that the football assistant coaching staffs at both U.Va. and Virginia Tech are making in excess of a cumulative $3.5 million. At Tech, the assistants are paid as much as $600,000 per year.
Since Cavalier head coach Bronco Mendenhall is reported to receive $3.4 million a year, that’s $7 million for the football coaching staff of a school that needs to raise its students’ tuition 3.1 percent.