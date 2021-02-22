EDITORIAL: COVID not a good reason to raise tuition

STUDENTS at the University of Virginia are pleading with the school’s Board of Visitors not to increase tuition for the 2021-22 school year. Their complaint is legitimate.

U.Va. is considering a 3.1 percent tuition hike, citing the economic ravages visited on the school by COVID-19 as a key factor.

If you consider that the students themselves (and their parents) are hurting just as much—if not more—than a well-heeled university, this doesn’t wash. For the 12 months ending in January, the U.S. inflation rate was 1.4 percent. Inflation hasn’t gone higher than 2.3 percent annually in the last decade.

At a time when many families are scrambling to stay afloat until the pandemic is behind us, is it fair to charge more than enough to account for inflation?

“Tuition is always the last lever we pull,” said U.Va. Rector James B. Murray. If that’s the case, one of the students asked why the university always pull it.

From 2010 to 2020, tuition and fees for undergraduates at U.Va. grew by more than 50 percent. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, the cumulative rate of inflation for that period was 18.7 percent. Obviously, that lever was pulled energetically and often.