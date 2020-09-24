EDITORIAL: Crime and (less) punishment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IN ADDITION to addressing the budgetary problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 special session of the General Assembly is focusing its attention on reform of the criminal justice system, including bills that would allow early release of incarcerated felons.

How early? Some prisoners could see their sentences nearly cut in half under legislation that would allow some inmates to get out of jail early due to good behavior. This would essentially gut the “truth in sentencing” policies that have allowed Virginians to enjoy the fourth lowest rate of violent crime in the nation.

The General Assembly abolished many forms of parole in the 1990s, but some inmates are still eligible for “good conduct” credits if they have served at least 85 percent of their sentences, participated in work and prison rehabilitation programs and stayed out of trouble.

A bill (SB 5034) by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D–Fairfax, maintains the current “four-level classification system for the awarding and calculation of earned sentence credits” used for an early release while excluding most prisoners convicted of violent crimes, such as murder and sex crimes against children. But it would more than triple the maximum rate, thus allowing a 15-day sentence reduction (up from the current 4.5 days) for every 30 days of good behavior.