EDITORIAL: Crime and (less) punishment

IN ADDITION to addressing the budgetary problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 special session of the General Assembly is focusing its attention on reform of the criminal justice system, including bills that would allow early release of incarcerated felons.
How early? Some prisoners could see their sentences nearly cut in half under legislation that would allow some inmates to get out of jail early due to good behavior. This would essentially gut the “truth in sentencing” policies that have allowed Virginians to enjoy the fourth lowest rate of violent crime in the nation.
The General Assembly abolished many forms of parole in the 1990s, but some inmates are still eligible for “good conduct” credits if they have served at least 85 percent of their sentences, participated in work and prison rehabilitation programs and stayed out of trouble.
A bill (SB 5034) by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D–Fairfax, maintains the current “four-level classification system for the awarding and calculation of earned sentence credits” used for an early release while excluding most prisoners convicted of violent crimes, such as murder and sex crimes against children. But it would more than triple the maximum rate, thus allowing a 15-day sentence reduction (up from the current 4.5 days) for every 30 days of good behavior.
Boysko complained that she “watered down” her original bill in an attempt to attract sufficient votes. It worked. Her bill passed the Senate 21–16, but over the objection of Sen. Ryan McDougle, R–Hanover, who pointed out that the bill would still allow criminals convicted of gang- and terrorism-related activity, felony DUI and manslaughter to significantly shorten their sentences.
A similar House bill (HB 5148) patroned by Del. Don Scott, D–Portsmouth, is closer to Boysko’s earlier offering, since it only excludes inmates convicted of capital murder and acts of violence against children from earning early release credits, and would apply retroactively to convicted murderers, rapists and other violent felons.
“Virginia children can’t attend school in person, businesses and jobs are being permanently lost, violent riots continue, and House Democrats have chosen to focus their energy on helping killers, rapists, and child sexual predators get out of jail early,” complained House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R–Shenandoah, who called the 54–41 House vote in favor of Scott’s bill “an insult to crime victims and their families.”
Early release credits provide an incentive for good behavior in prison, and because they reward prisoners who follow the rules, help prepare them to reenter society. So allowing non-violent offenders to earn more credits to speed up their eventual release makes a lot of sense.
But there is a big difference between inmates who are serving time for non-violent crimes, such as embezzlement, burglary or drug possession, and those who were convicted of murder, rape and domestic violence. The latter should not be eligible for early release until they’ve served at least 85 percent of their sentences, as state law currently allows.
Social justice cuts both ways. Victims and witnesses in Virginia should not have to be continually looking over their shoulders, wondering and worrying that just halfway through their sentences, these violent criminals could be back on the streets again.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!