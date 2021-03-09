EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect

THE unanimous vote by the Spotsylvania Planning Commission against Crucible, a military-style training facility proposed for the southern part of the county, set the stage for what ordinarily should be a rejection of Crucible’s application for a rezoning and special-use permit. But the Board of Supervisors, which will make the final decision on the project, doesn’t always follow the commission’s recommendations.
FLS readers may recall that supervisors overruled the Planning Commission on the size of a 6,350-acre solar farm project planned for three parcels of agriculturally zoned land in the Livingston District. Commissioners approved only the smallest 245-acre tract, and voted down the two largest 905- and 5,200-acre sites. But the supervisors went ahead and approved all three parcels anyway. So there’s no guarantee that they will listen to the planning commissioners this time either.
Radio Reconnaissance Technologies Inc., the private firm that hires military and law enforcement veterans to train armed service members, civilian contractors and employees of non-governmental agencies that work in some of the world’s most dangerous places, hopes to relocate its training facility from Stafford County.
Spotsylvania residents who oppose the project claim the noise from the facility’s five planned outdoor shooting ranges would diminish their property values, as well as pose a danger to area residents. The company has offered to build 12-foot noise barriers to reduce the sound of gunfire and 20-foot berms topped with sandbags to make sure no stray bullets escape the 78-acre compound, which would be located about a mile south of Dominion Raceway.
But those promises have not mollified members of Stop Crucible, who claim that the training facility would physically threaten their families and reduce the value of their homes. The owner of Radio Reconaissance countered that his facility has operated in Stafford County’s Hartwood area for years without incident, except for a handful of noise complaints about its outdoor shooting range.
Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the Berkeley District where the proposed training facility would be built, also said he does not support the rezoning application because it might stall other mixed-use commercial development around the newly updated Thornburg exit off Interstate 95.
While the threat from a potential stray bullet appears to be negligible given the size of the property, the sound of shooting could indeed be an incurable defect that reduces local residents’ property values and scares off other applicants. For this reason, supervisors should follow the recommendation of the Planning Commission and reject the Crucible project.
It should be noted that when county officials approve too many special-use exemptions, they just encourage more of the same. The board’s approval of the industrial-sized solar farm is a good example. If developers know that the supervisors are willing to cut a deal, they will keep bringing deals to the supervisors.
And before long, the county will look nothing like what was envisioned in its comprehensive plan.