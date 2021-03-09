EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect

But those promises have not mollified members of Stop Crucible, who claim that the training facility would physically threaten their families and reduce the value of their homes. The owner of Radio Reconaissance countered that his facility has operated in Stafford County’s Hartwood area for years without incident, except for a handful of noise complaints about its outdoor shooting range.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall, who represents the Berkeley District where the proposed training facility would be built, also said he does not support the rezoning application because it might stall other mixed-use commercial development around the newly updated Thornburg exit off Interstate 95.

While the threat from a potential stray bullet appears to be negligible given the size of the property, the sound of shooting could indeed be an incurable defect that reduces local residents’ property values and scares off other applicants. For this reason, supervisors should follow the recommendation of the Planning Commission and reject the Crucible project.

It should be noted that when county officials approve too many special-use exemptions, they just encourage more of the same. The board’s approval of the industrial-sized solar farm is a good example. If developers know that the supervisors are willing to cut a deal, they will keep bringing deals to the supervisors.

And before long, the county will look nothing like what was envisioned in its comprehensive plan.