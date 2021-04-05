EDITORIAL:Deal promises expanded rail service

THANKS TO a multi-billion-dollar transportation agreement announced last week by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigiege and Gov. Ralph Northam, the Virginia Railway Express will be able to add more weekday runs and even extend service to weekends, a long-sought-after amenity that previously seemed to have little chance of becoming a reality.

This unexpected silver lining in the pandemic cloud that has been hovering over the Fredericksburg region for over a year comes courtesy of a $3.7 billion deal the commonwealth signed with Amtrak, CSX and VRE to link Virginia’s populous northeast and southeast corridors.

“Together with our partners at Amtrak, CSX, and VRE, we are making critical investments that will fundamentally transform our transportation infrastructure, delivering long-term economic benefits for our workers and communities as we rebound from the pandemic and into the future,” Northam said during a ceremony at Alexandria’s historic Union Station.

It’s no secret that there were tensions between Amtrak, VRE and CSX (which owns the tracks they all currently run on) as each jockeyed for space on tracks that were often just as congested as their highway counterparts. Long delays and unreliable service kept many Fredericksburg region commuters who otherwise would have taken the train to work driving their cars instead.