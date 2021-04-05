EDITORIAL:Deal promises expanded rail service

THANKS TO a multi-billion-dollar transportation agreement announced last week by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigiege and Gov. Ralph Northam, the Virginia Railway Express will be able to add more weekday runs and even extend service to weekends, a long-sought-after amenity that previously seemed to have little chance of becoming a reality.
This unexpected silver lining in the pandemic cloud that has been hovering over the Fredericksburg region for over a year comes courtesy of a $3.7 billion deal the commonwealth signed with Amtrak, CSX and VRE to link Virginia’s populous northeast and southeast corridors.
“Together with our partners at Amtrak, CSX, and VRE, we are making critical investments that will fundamentally transform our transportation infrastructure, delivering long-term economic benefits for our workers and communities as we rebound from the pandemic and into the future,” Northam said during a ceremony at Alexandria’s historic Union Station.
It’s no secret that there were tensions between Amtrak, VRE and CSX (which owns the tracks they all currently run on) as each jockeyed for space on tracks that were often just as congested as their highway counterparts. Long delays and unreliable service kept many Fredericksburg region commuters who otherwise would have taken the train to work driving their cars instead.
The agreement includes a new $1.9 billion bridge over the Potomac River dedicated exclusively to passenger rail. The aging Long Bridge—the only rail crossing between Virginia and D.C.—is a notorious bottleneck that slows rail traffic all up and down the East Coast. The deal also includes “the acquisition of 386 miles of railroad right-of-way and 223 miles of track from CSX and an investment of more than $1 billion in additional infrastructure improvements” by the commonwealth, according to the governor’s office.
The 10-year build-out will create a four-track corridor between Washington, D.C. and Richmond, with two tracks strictly dedicated to Amtrak and VRE, and two to freight rail.
Besides increasing VRE commuter service by 60 percent, the extra tracks are expected to double the number of Virginia-supported Amtrak trains and provide near hourly service, while preserving corridors for an eventual high- speed rail line and east-west passenger service between Doswell and Clifton Forge, opening up those areas to more economic activity.
Eliminating the current backups caused by track congestion will help both Amtrak and VRE passenger trains and CSX get people and freight to their destinations on time, and at the lowest possible cost per mile.
Of course, $3.7 billion is a lot of money, and only time will tell if this major investment in rail was worth it or not. For example, if people’s reluctance to take the train now due to COVID-19 continues into the future, expanding rail service for near-empty trains will not be economically feasible.
But from the vantage point of the present, when mobility is the biggest regional problem we face, any congestion relief at all is a welcome improvement.