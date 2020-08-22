EDITORIAL: Decide now how you’re going to vote

DECIDE NOW how you’re going to vote.
Voters traditionally haven’t paid much attention to political campaigns until after Labor Day. But 2020 is a very nontraditional year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and people’s understandable reluctance to go to crowded public places, now is the time that Fredericksburg area residents should decide how they’re going to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
You don’t have to decide who you’re going to vote for just yet. But you should think about whether you want to cast your ballot in person at your local precinct on Election Day, vote early at the local registrar’s office, or via absentee ballot.
All of these options have their pluses and minuses. Each voter should decide what works best for them. And if you choose the absentee ballot route, you should start the process early this year. And be on the alert for so-called “help” from third parties that may not be helpful at all.
For example, a Washington, D.C.-based advocacy group calling itself the Center for Voter Information sent Virginians over 2 million unasked-for applications for mail-in ballots. But contrary to its own name, CVI didn’t provide the correct information on its return envelopes.
On Aug. 6, CVI issued an apology, confessing that “approximately half a million applications sent to eligible voters in Virginia included incorrect information.” CVI—which bills itself as a clearinghouse for voting information—didn’t know the difference between Fairfax City and Fairfax County; Franklin City and Franklin County; Richmond City and Richmond County; and Roanoke City and Roanoke County.
In other words, CVI doesn’t know anything about Virginia. And that’s reason enough for voters in the commonwealth to steer clear of this organization and any others that purport to provide them with voting assistance they didn’t ask for and don’t need.
Instead, voters who do not wish to vote in person at their local precincts for whatever reason this year should go directly to the website of the Virginia Department of Elections for accurate information on early voting at the local registrar’s office (which is allowed up to 45 days before Election Day), and absentee ballot application forms.
VDE even has an easy-to-use Citizen Portal where you can register to vote if you haven’t done so already; check your registration status; change your address if you’ve moved since the last election; find your polling place; and apply for an absentee ballot.
If you choose to vote absentee, you need to apply sooner rather than later to make sure you receive your ballot and the U.S. Postal Service has plenty of time to deliver it to the correct registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you don’t trust the Postal Service, you can request a ballot and drop it off at your local registrar’s office starting in mid-September.
During the Fredericksburg mayoral election in May, officials set up an outside drive-thru voting booth at the Dorothy Hart Community Center that allowed voters to socially distance while inserting their ballots into optical scanners. Fredericksburg Electoral Board Chairman Rene Rodriguez said the process worked like “gangbusters,” and there’s no reason the city and surrounding jurisdictions can’t provide this option in November.
Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed spending $2 million for prepaid postage for absentee ballots, which is a good idea given the economic toll the coronavirus has taken. However, his other proposal that localities set up “absentee ballot drop boxes” by mid-September is both unnecessary and unwise.
Unnecessary because voters still have plenty of time to request and return a mail-in absentee ballot. Unwise because the drop boxes would then have to be monitored by “two officers of election representing the two major political parties,” according to the governor. This would insert a new security threat into an election process that, especially this year, needs to be free of suspicion.
The bottom line: Local residents can ignore all the hysterical chatter about supposed voter suppression and/or the dangers of mail-in ballots by making sure their registration is up to date, and then deciding early whether they’d prefer to vote early, by absentee ballot, or in person on Election Day.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!