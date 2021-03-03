EDITORIAL: Delegates paid for staying home

WHEN Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn, D–Fairfax, decided that legislators would work socially distanced online during the 2021 session, she should have made it clear that they would not be eligible for their usual per diems to cover travel expenses, hotel rooms and restaurant meals in Richmond. After all, if delegates stayed home, they wouldn’t incur any travel expenses.
Instead, House members received $211 per day, for a total of over $800,000 in per diem travel stipends anyway. They were paid to stay home, apparently, as there is no other rational explanation for this outrageous expenditure of taxpayer funds. Elizabeth Mancano, a spokeswoman for the clerk of the House, said that the average delegate received $8,651 in per diem payments for the 30-day regular session and the 17-day special session that directly followed it this year.
Kunal Atit, a spokesman for Filler–-Corn, told the Virginian–Pilot that “these session expense payments are in accordance with decades-long precedent and established while the Republican majorities were in control,” adding that they were “subject to taxes as has long been the case for members residing within 50 miles of the Capitol.”
But what Atit didn’t say was that this was the first time in the General Assembly’s storied 402-year history that delegates did not gather in person to do the people’s business, so they have never been given per diem travel stipends for staying at home before.
This was the first time this has happened—and hopefully the last.
A few Republicans, including former House speaker and current gubernatorial candidate Kirk Cox, R–Colonial Heights; Del. Nick Freitas, R–Culpeper; and Del. Bobby Orrock, R–Spotsylvania; refused the unearned cash. Good for them.
But how about the others? How do they justify taking the extra money during a pandemic when so many Virginians have lost their livelihoods and face financial ruin through no fault of their own? Surely that $800,000 could have been put to better use helping people who lost their jobs and their businesses due to the government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns.
Part-time delegates in Virginia are paid $17,640 a year, in addition to $1,250 per month for office expenses. This year, that comes out to $32,640 for less than two months work. The extra $8,651 in per diem payments boosts their total reimbursement to $41,291.
That amount won’t make anybody rich, but that’s not the point. Doling out cash payments to delegates for travel expenses when they did not travel to Richmond is just plain wrong. It’s also a slap in the face to taxpayers who always wind up paying the tab.