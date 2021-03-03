EDITORIAL: Delegates paid for staying home

WHEN Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn, D–Fairfax, decided that legislators would work socially distanced online during the 2021 session, she should have made it clear that they would not be eligible for their usual per diems to cover travel expenses, hotel rooms and restaurant meals in Richmond. After all, if delegates stayed home, they wouldn’t incur any travel expenses.

Instead, House members received $211 per day, for a total of over $800,000 in per diem travel stipends anyway. They were paid to stay home, apparently, as there is no other rational explanation for this outrageous expenditure of taxpayer funds. Elizabeth Mancano, a spokeswoman for the clerk of the House, said that the average delegate received $8,651 in per diem payments for the 30-day regular session and the 17-day special session that directly followed it this year.

Kunal Atit, a spokesman for Filler–-Corn, told the Virginian–Pilot that “these session expense payments are in accordance with decades-long precedent and established while the Republican majorities were in control,” adding that they were “subject to taxes as has long been the case for members residing within 50 miles of the Capitol.”