EDITORIAL: Digging deeper into opioid overdose crisis

AMERICA’S other epidemic continues to spike. There’s no vaccine for this one, but there is help.
In 2020, 93,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose, up nearly 30 percent from the previous year. Almost 70,000 of those deaths were from opioids.
In Virginia, however, it’s worse than that. The state is one of 10 in which the overdose fatalities increased by more than 40 percent.
The expansion of the Affordable Care Act meant more Virginians are Medicaid recipients, and those new Medicaid enrollees appear to be at Ground Zero in the overdose epidemic.
A survey of 11 states, including Virginia, showed that from 2014 to 2018, Medicaid enrollees due to ACA expansion who exhibited opioid use disorder grew from 27.3 percent to 50.7 percent. More than half of new enrollees, in other words, were in need of help, and this new study makes it easier to pinpoint them so that proper treatment can be administered and tragedies averted.
(Virginia, of course, did not opt for Medicaid expansion until 2019, but the state’s experience presumably is similar to that of the entire 11-state group.)
The study was created so that health officials could have an accurate reading of who needs treatment.
What makes the opioid crisis so heartbreaking is that so many became addicted to oxycodone, hydrocodone and other pain-killers through no fault of their own. The opioids were prescribed by medical professionals and heartily endorsed by large pharmaceutical companies, many of whom have been heavily fined but never will be properly punished for the pain and suffering they have perpetrated in order to fatten their profits.
A study showed that in 2012, 259 million prescriptions were written for opioids, enough to give U.S. adults more than one bottle each. Despite all the publicity about their potentially fatal effects, 153 million opioid prescriptions were filled in 2019.
In Virginia, 40.7 prescriptions per 100 residents were filled in that year. It could be worse. In Alabama, the rate was 85.8 per 100. Nevertheless, millions of prescriptions for a potentially fatal drug are given out in our state every year, and many of them lead to heartbreaking outcomes.
Patients are accustomed to medical staffs’ efforts to “stay ahead of the pain,” but the pain of opioid addiction outweighs just about anything one might experience in a hospital.
We applaud the state for being part of the study, which makes it easier to find out who needs help before it’s too late.