EDITORIAL: Digging deeper into opioid overdose crisis

AMERICA’S other epidemic continues to spike. There’s no vaccine for this one, but there is help.

In 2020, 93,000 people in the United States died of a drug overdose, up nearly 30 percent from the previous year. Almost 70,000 of those deaths were from opioids.

In Virginia, however, it’s worse than that. The state is one of 10 in which the overdose fatalities increased by more than 40 percent.

The expansion of the Affordable Care Act meant more Virginians are Medicaid recipients, and those new Medicaid enrollees appear to be at Ground Zero in the overdose epidemic.

A survey of 11 states, including Virginia, showed that from 2014 to 2018, Medicaid enrollees due to ACA expansion who exhibited opioid use disorder grew from 27.3 percent to 50.7 percent. More than half of new enrollees, in other words, were in need of help, and this new study makes it easier to pinpoint them so that proper treatment can be administered and tragedies averted.

(Virginia, of course, did not opt for Medicaid expansion until 2019, but the state’s experience presumably is similar to that of the entire 11-state group.)

The study was created so that health officials could have an accurate reading of who needs treatment.