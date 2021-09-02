EDITORIAL: Disagree without being disagreeable

IT SHOULDN’T be necessary to remind adults that they are expected to maintain a certain level of decorum at public meetings. But unfortunately here we are. Just as once seemingly immutable standards of speech and dress have deteriorated over the years, so has the public behavior of some individuals who should know better.
Meetings of local planning commissions, boards of supervisors, school boards and other groups that are open to the public allow individuals to voice their opinions and concerns to decision makers and other members of the community. But when a few rabble rousers take it upon themselves to disrupt the meeting by yelling, threatening or insulting local officials and other speakers, whatever point they are trying to make inevitably gets drowned out in the cacophony.
The freedom to speak your mind in public is a First Amendment-protected right. But like any rights, this one comes with the responsibility to do so in a civil and respectful manner.
On the other hand, a big part of the job local elected officials take on when they run for office is listening to the public, whether they want to hear what people are saying or not. Refusing to listen to complaints and criticism from their constituents is not a virtue.
Public hearings that prevent people from speaking freely also prevent elected officials from understanding exactly how their policies and pronouncements are affecting the people they govern. These meetings should be a feedback loop, not a closed bubble where only “approved” opinions are allowed to be voiced.
In too many cases, public officials make up their minds on certain hot-button issue before the public is allowed to weigh in. People instinctively know when their elected officials are not really listening to them, but merely going through the motions, and that is a significant cause of the anger and frustration that all too often boils over into acrimony.
In order for the system of representative government to work, both sides must maintain an appropriate level of respect and public decorum. Out-of-control crowds may be amusing to watch on YouTube, but they are not as entertaining when you’re actually trying to hear what’s being said.
On the other hand, haughty public officials who refuse to listen to citizens’ valid complaints and promptly shut them down before they’ve finished making their points are no better.
Disrupters and censors both contribute to the ongoing breakdown of our civic institutions in a very destructive way. They both make it difficult to bridge divisions between opposing factions that seem to grow deeper with each passing day.
The way to reconcile two or more conflicting points of view is by discussion, debate and compromise—which is impossible to achieve when people are either yelling at or not listening to each other. And social media only adds fuel to the raging fire of incivility that threatens to engulf our communities.