EDITORIAL: Disagree without being disagreeable

IT SHOULDN’T be necessary to remind adults that they are expected to maintain a certain level of decorum at public meetings. But unfortunately here we are. Just as once seemingly immutable standards of speech and dress have deteriorated over the years, so has the public behavior of some individuals who should know better.

Meetings of local planning commissions, boards of supervisors, school boards and other groups that are open to the public allow individuals to voice their opinions and concerns to decision makers and other members of the community. But when a few rabble rousers take it upon themselves to disrupt the meeting by yelling, threatening or insulting local officials and other speakers, whatever point they are trying to make inevitably gets drowned out in the cacophony.

The freedom to speak your mind in public is a First Amendment-protected right. But like any rights, this one comes with the responsibility to do so in a civil and respectful manner.

On the other hand, a big part of the job local elected officials take on when they run for office is listening to the public, whether they want to hear what people are saying or not. Refusing to listen to complaints and criticism from their constituents is not a virtue.