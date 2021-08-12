EDITORIAL: Disciplining students is not punishment

VIRGINIA’S school-aged children are heading back to in-person school five days a week after spending the last academic year learning remotely at home. But with students dealing with the combination of stress over the pandemic and a year of not having to follow classroom rules, teachers will likely be faced with more disciplinary problems than they did before the COVID-19 lockdown.
Contrary to popular belief, “discipline” does not mean punishment. Its Latin root word is disciplina, which means to “instruct, educate, train.” It is an integral part of a comprehensive education.
On June 4, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights requested public input on how to “support schools in addressing disparities and eliminating discrimination in school discipline” in pre-K–12 public schools. OCR noted that “the growing and disproportionate use of exclusionary discipline policies, such as in-school and out-of-school suspensions, caused students to lose instructional time and created the potential for significant, negative educational and other long-term impacts that contributed to the school-to-prison pipeline.”
Five days later, however, the same OCR issued a report pointing out that many of the adverse effects from pandemic school lockdowns “are falling disproportionately on students who went into the pandemic with the greatest education needs and fewest opportunities.”
A 2019 study found “unintended negative consequences” for all students after a number of school districts in California banned in- or out-of-school suspensions for various student misbehaviors, including “‘willful defiance’—a subjective category that includes offenses such as refusing to remove a hat.”
“We find a negative but sometimes non-significant impact on reading performance in grades four through eight as well as a consistently significant, negative impact on math performance in grades four through seven. The impact occurred each of the three years after adopting a ban, and was equivalent to a decline from 50th percentile before a ban to the 39th percentile three years later.”
This is just common sense. Every parent, student and teacher knows that even one disruptive student makes it more difficult for all the other kids in the class to learn. More than one makes it virtually impossible for the other students to focus on the work at hand. And low-income, minority and special ed students who are already struggling academically are disproportionately harmed when schools fail to do anything about it.
This is an injustice, not only to them, but to the students who need to learn how to control their feelings and behavior before they get into real trouble. Out-of-school suspensions should be reserved for serious criminal offenses, such as assault, because they are the most likely to lead to involvement in the criminal justice system.
But the majority of bad behavior that prevents other children from learning can and should be corrected in school.
For example, according to DOE statistics from the 2017–18 school year, public school administrators across the nation reported that they had to deal with “bullying” (13.6 percent); “disrespect for teachers” (11.8 percent); “verbal abuse of teachers” (6 percent); and “widespread disorder in classrooms” (3.1 percent) at least once a week.
But many school districts, fearful of lawsuits, allow such behavior to continue despite the fact that it is clearly harmful to students who want to learn.
David Griffith, a senior researcher at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, points out that “the simplest way to eliminate racial disparities in school discipline is to equalize suspension rates or other forms of exclusionary discipline by fiat.” But that’s also a cop-out.
In Fordham’s 2019 survey, more than 1,200 teachers, including African American educators, reported that the problem is being covered up in their schools by a “higher tolerance for misbehavior”—and that suspensions and expulsions should actually be used more often.
“The safest approach to addressing concerns about criminal justice involvement in higher grades is to ensure that alternative environments within the school are a viable option for the chronically disruptive or violent students who need them,” Griffith suggests, with staffed “de-escalation rooms” also available for less serious offenses.
“Given the attendance challenges low-income students have faced during Covid-19, ensuring that schools with high-suspension rates have the resources to keep more students in the school building voluntarily would be a logical use of the $189 billion in additional funding that schools received in Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief.”
Addressing the problems of a small number of disruptive students while ensuring that the large majority is able to learn in a calm, safe and orderly environment would be an excellent use of those funds.