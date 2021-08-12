EDITORIAL: Disciplining students is not punishment

A 2019 study found “unintended negative consequences” for all students after a number of school districts in California banned in- or out-of-school suspensions for various student misbehaviors, including “‘willful defiance’—a subjective category that includes offenses such as refusing to remove a hat.”

“We find a negative but sometimes non-significant impact on reading performance in grades four through eight as well as a consistently significant, negative impact on math performance in grades four through seven. The impact occurred each of the three years after adopting a ban, and was equivalent to a decline from 50th percentile before a ban to the 39th percentile three years later.”

This is just common sense. Every parent, student and teacher knows that even one disruptive student makes it more difficult for all the other kids in the class to learn. More than one makes it virtually impossible for the other students to focus on the work at hand. And low-income, minority and special ed students who are already struggling academically are disproportionately harmed when schools fail to do anything about it.