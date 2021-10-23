EDITORIAL; Dominion's political contributions should be banned

They’re stuck with Dominion. And they should not be forced to pay for the political choices made by highly-paid Dominion executives. Blue’s total compensation last year was $6.2 million. If he wants to support the Accountability Virginia PAC, ActBlue, or any other political organization or candidate in Virginia, he’s free to do so with his own money.

What makes this even more outrageous is that while Dominion was giving $200,000 to a PAC it says it didn’t even bother to properly vet, and after pocketing a 13.6 percent profit between 2017 and 2020 that was far more than the state law allows, Dominion was trying to convince the State Corporation Commission to allow it to raise its future profits to 10.8 percent.

Other public corporations that give contributions to politicians and PACs that support them must weigh the advantages of doing so with the very real possibility that they could alienate a large percentage of their customers as a result. Utilities have no such concerns. All the money they use to make political contributions is coming from captive ratepayers who have nowhere else to go to purchase electricity, a basic necessity of life.

This is wrong. Dominion’s employees and shareholders are free to support whatever political causes and candidates they choose. But their customers should not be forced to make involuntary contributions every time they turn on a light.