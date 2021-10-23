EDITORIAL; Dominion's political contributions should be banned

DOMINION Energy CEO Bob Blue said that the giant energy company wants its money back from a political action committee that ran ads attacking Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin for his stance on Second Amendment issues in an apparent attempt to suppress voting in rural parts of Virginia.
Dominion gave $200,000 to the Accountability Virginia PAC, but Blue admitted that “we failed to vet sufficiently the scope of their intended activities. In as much, we have asked that our contributions be returned.”
Dominion’s own Lobbying and Political Contributions Policy clearly states that “the decision whether to support an organization financially, or to partner with an entity on a public policy matter, is thoroughly considered and reviewed … [and] evaluated and approved by senior management.”
Putting aside that, the political implications of the donation, and the fact that the PAC’s own website says it is “paid for by ActBlue,” the big question is why a state-sponsored utility like Dominion is allowed to make political contributions or, frankly, engage in any political activity at all.
In the past, Dominion has given large sums of money to political candidates in Virginia on both sides of the aisle. But none of Dominion’s 2.6 million customers in Virginia—all of whom have varied political and ideological leanings—are able to just go and buy their electricity from another utility if they don’t like the political causes and politicians Dominion decides to support.
They’re stuck with Dominion. And they should not be forced to pay for the political choices made by highly-paid Dominion executives. Blue’s total compensation last year was $6.2 million. If he wants to support the Accountability Virginia PAC, ActBlue, or any other political organization or candidate in Virginia, he’s free to do so with his own money.
What makes this even more outrageous is that while Dominion was giving $200,000 to a PAC it says it didn’t even bother to properly vet, and after pocketing a 13.6 percent profit between 2017 and 2020 that was far more than the state law allows, Dominion was trying to convince the State Corporation Commission to allow it to raise its future profits to 10.8 percent.
Other public corporations that give contributions to politicians and PACs that support them must weigh the advantages of doing so with the very real possibility that they could alienate a large percentage of their customers as a result. Utilities have no such concerns. All the money they use to make political contributions is coming from captive ratepayers who have nowhere else to go to purchase electricity, a basic necessity of life.
This is wrong. Dominion’s employees and shareholders are free to support whatever political causes and candidates they choose. But their customers should not be forced to make involuntary contributions every time they turn on a light.