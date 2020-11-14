EDITORIAL: Don’t discount region’s unique history

While governments can offer incentives to create jobs, or conversely put roadblocks in their way, they can’t force companies to hire more workers. That only happens when businesses are confident that adding employees will benefit their bottom line. And they only relocate to a new area when they are convinced that it offers a friendlier business climate, a well-educated and available workforce, and a better quality of life than its competitors.

Virginia was ranked as the Best State for Business by Forbes in 2013, but the latest rankings put it in fourth place overall, behind North Carolina, Texas and Utah. And while the commonwealth is still in first place for quality of life, it has dropped down to 30th place for cost of doing business—far behind its nearest competitors, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The Fredericksburg region has a lot to offer employers: a strategic geographical location between Washington, D.C., and Richmond; proximity to Interstate 95 and the ports of Baltimore and Norfolk; an educated workforce; undeveloped land; and a relatively low cost of living (compared to Northern Virginia). It’s perhaps best known for its long and storied part in U.S. history, from pre-Colonial times through the Revolutionary and Civil Wars up to the present.