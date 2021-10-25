EDITORIAL: Don’t leave $2 million affordable housing grant on the table

SUNDAY’S rather shocking headline, “Regional commission turns down $2M housing grant,” surely raised eyebrows among many Free Lance–Star readers. After all, how many times do public officials turn down “free” money these days?
But that’s exactly what a majority of members of the George Washington Regional Commission—the planning body for District 16, which includes the City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—did on Sept. 27 when they rejected a $2 million affordable housing grant from Virginia Housing, making GWRC the only regional planning district in the commonwealth to do so.
The issue is not quite a dead letter, as GWRC staff was ordered to come back with more information on exactly how the grant money can be spent. And given that there’s an affordable housing crisis in the region, the $2 million state grant won’t go very far if GWRC has to use it for 20 units. That comes out to just $100,000 per dwelling—well below market rate in every local jurisdiction.
However, depending on what strings are attached to the grants, $2 million could still go a long way towards helping cash-strapped working families with a down payment (which they would be required to pay back when they eventually sold the home), used as a tax incentive for a developer to build smaller units for qualified low-income residents, or buy land that nonprofit groups like Habitat for Humanity could then use to build modest dwellings.
Or the money could even be used as a demonstration project for new 3-D printed homes, similar to the 51-acre Community First! Village for the homeless in Austin, Texas.
The 400-square-foot, 3-D printed concrete homes there feature a bedroom, bath, full kitchen, living room and a large porch. They reportedly cost about $4,000 per unit and take 24 hours to construct. If city- or county-owned land is used, that $2 million could potentially add 500 tiny homes for seniors, the disabled and the homeless to the region’s residential mix.
And if the Virginia Housing grant program doesn’t allow for such innovation, or does allow most of the grant money to be squandered on consultants and lawyers, as GWRC commissioner and Spotsylvania Supervisor Tim McLaughlin mentioned as a concern, that’s a matter for the General Assembly to change during the next legislative session.
But simply refusing $2 million to at least make a dent in the region’s affordable housing crisis, which none of GWRC’s members have been able to solve on their own, doesn’t make much sense.