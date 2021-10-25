EDITORIAL: Don’t leave $2 million affordable housing grant on the table

SUNDAY’S rather shocking headline, “Regional commission turns down $2M housing grant,” surely raised eyebrows among many Free Lance–Star readers. After all, how many times do public officials turn down “free” money these days?

But that’s exactly what a majority of members of the George Washington Regional Commission—the planning body for District 16, which includes the City of Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties—did on Sept. 27 when they rejected a $2 million affordable housing grant from Virginia Housing, making GWRC the only regional planning district in the commonwealth to do so.

The issue is not quite a dead letter, as GWRC staff was ordered to come back with more information on exactly how the grant money can be spent. And given that there’s an affordable housing crisis in the region, the $2 million state grant won’t go very far if GWRC has to use it for 20 units. That comes out to just $100,000 per dwelling—well below market rate in every local jurisdiction.