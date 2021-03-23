EDITORIAL: Don’t skimp on law enforcement

A PANDEMIC is no time to raise taxes. With many businesses still struggling to stay afloat, and 5.3 percent of Virginians still out of work in January, the last thing people need right now is a higher property tax bill. But local governments are also finding it hard to balance their budgets due to reduced revenue and higher expenditures caused by COVID-19.
So when the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to advertise a real estate tax rate of 85 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is more than 4 cents higher than the current rate, but at the same time to lower some business taxes in order to give those that were impacted by the pandemic more time to recover, supervisors did so with this balancing act in mind.
It didn’t help when county staff proposed a $535.5 million operating budget that is 4 percent higher than the budget for the current fiscal year, leaving supervisors with an $800,000 hole to fill. Since the advertised rate, by law, can be lowered but not raised, supervisors can and should adjust the tax rate accordingly when they find out exactly how much money from the state Spotsylvania is slated to receive.
Until this pandemic is well behind us, they should aim to keep real estate taxes as close to what they are now as possible. Any expansions of nice-to-have but non-essential programs and services should be rejected. This is not the time to pad departmental budgets or expand employee benefits. Belt-tightening should be the order of the day.
There is one exception to that general rule: The county should not skimp on law enforcement. Despite the political clamor to “defund the police” from some segments of society, most people know that the thin blue line is what’s keeping them and their families safe. So when Sheriff Roger Harris asked the board in February for money to hire more detectives, he was really talking about the safety of every resident of Spotsylvania. For that reason, his request should be granted.
Harris pointed out that his department has the same number of detectives it had a decade ago, but they have to investigate more criminal cases, especially illegal drug trafficking and child abuse. And two grants that helped pay for Narcan, a literal life-saver in opioid overdose cases, and overtime for his overworked staff, are ending.
Last year, sheriff’s deputies working overtime arrested 118 people and confiscated more than 3,700 grams of methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, fentynal and other illegal drugs that would have made their way into the county’s schools and communities. Keeping on top of this scourge is hard enough with a department at full capacity. It’s bordering on the impossible with a department that hasn’t kept up with the county’s growing population and can spare only three detectives to work drug cases.
Wise governance requires public officials to determine where limited resources are needed most and to pay for essentials first. Public safety is clearly essential, and if real estate taxes are raised at all (and if they are, hopefully it will be lower than the advertised rate), the Sheriff’s Office should be first in line for more funding.