EDITORIAL: Don’t skimp on law enforcement

There is one exception to that general rule: The county should not skimp on law enforcement. Despite the political clamor to “defund the police” from some segments of society, most people know that the thin blue line is what’s keeping them and their families safe. So when Sheriff Roger Harris asked the board in February for money to hire more detectives, he was really talking about the safety of every resident of Spotsylvania. For that reason, his request should be granted.

Harris pointed out that his department has the same number of detectives it had a decade ago, but they have to investigate more criminal cases, especially illegal drug trafficking and child abuse. And two grants that helped pay for Narcan, a literal life-saver in opioid overdose cases, and overtime for his overworked staff, are ending.

Last year, sheriff’s deputies working overtime arrested 118 people and confiscated more than 3,700 grams of methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, fentynal and other illegal drugs that would have made their way into the county’s schools and communities. Keeping on top of this scourge is hard enough with a department at full capacity. It’s bordering on the impossible with a department that hasn’t kept up with the county’s growing population and can spare only three detectives to work drug cases.