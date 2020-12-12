EDITORIAL: Don’t water down academic testing

VIRTUAL learning has been a disaster for many children, particularly for low-income, minority students and those with special education needs. The latest research has found that “students who struggle in in-person classes are likely to struggle even more online.”
But exactly how much educational ground have at-risk students in the Fredericksburg region lost since March, when all of Virginia’s school divisions were closed on order of the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
We’ll have to wait another year to find out, because students will not be taking the state’s Standards of Learning tests or the federal National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) this school year.
On Nov. 19, the Virginia Department of Education announced that it had granted waivers to school divisions throughout the commonwealth so they can use local “performance assessments” of elementary and middle-school students in place of the SOLs in history, social science and English writing “to reduce the need for in-person testing this year.”
Less than a week later on Nov. 25, the federal government announced that NAEP would also be postponed until 2022 due to the difficulties of administering the tests. NAEP, also known as the “nation’s report card,” is the only assessment taken by students all over the country, so it gives the most accurate picture of how much students are learning compared to their peers nationwide.
“Áll avenues to support the administration of the NAEP in 2021 were explored,” said Haley Barbour, chairman of the National Assessment Governing Board, adding that “it is now clear that we cannot fulfill the mandate to assess reading and mathematics, given NAEP’s unique design and methodology.”
With the postponement of NAEP testing in the spring, parents and educators will have to rely on last year’s NAEP scores, which were released on Oct. 28. Overall, Virginia students in fourth grade scored above the national average in reading, but that was not the case for all demographics.
Black students scored 24 points lower than their white counterparts statewide in 2019; Hispanic students scored 21 points lower, and students eligible for the National School Lunch Program were 28 percent lower. In all these cases, “the performance gap was not significantly different from that in 1998.”
Similarly, the achievement gap between Virginia’s white and Black fourth-graders in math was 21 points. Despite numerous promises over the last two decades to shrink the achievement gap, it remains stubbornly persistent.
If Black, Hispanic and low-income students were significantly behind their white peers last year even before the pandemic hit, there is little doubt that many of them have fallen even further behind academically this year.
It will be tempting for school divisions throughout the commonwealth to use this hiatus in standardized testing to “dumb down” their local assessments in order to report better scores for the 2020-21 school year. But that would be a bad idea.
“In this current environment, measuring student learning and identifying potential gaps is more important than ever,” according to a statement by the Council of Chief State School Officers. “We can only address the inequities in our education system, and the gaps that may have widened as a result of the pandemic, if we have accurate data on where students are, the strengths they have built, and the challenges they face.”
Hopefully, local educators will take this advice to heart. If the achievement gaps have widened during distance learning, and there is every indication that they have, intervention is necessary. It could take the form of in-person learning just for special ed and other at-risk students, as some school divisions have been doing, or using an intensive remedial online curriculum to help them catch up.
The worst thing to do would be to give these students a watered-down local assessment that makes local educators look good, but doesn’t pinpoint where our most at-risk students need help the most.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!