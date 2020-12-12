EDITORIAL: Don’t water down academic testing

VIRTUAL learning has been a disaster for many children, particularly for low-income, minority students and those with special education needs. The latest research has found that “students who struggle in in-person classes are likely to struggle even more online.”

But exactly how much educational ground have at-risk students in the Fredericksburg region lost since March, when all of Virginia’s school divisions were closed on order of the governor due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

We’ll have to wait another year to find out, because students will not be taking the state’s Standards of Learning tests or the federal National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) this school year.

On Nov. 19, the Virginia Department of Education announced that it had granted waivers to school divisions throughout the commonwealth so they can use local “performance assessments” of elementary and middle-school students in place of the SOLs in history, social science and English writing “to reduce the need for in-person testing this year.”