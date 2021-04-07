EDITORIAL: Don't be the last COVID statistic

WE ARE almost there.

With 4 million vaccine doses already distributed in the United States, a relatively COVID-free, normal summer is within our grasp. In Virginia, the seven-day average of deaths from the pandemic has fallen from 217 on March 3 to 15 on March 30.

However, all this good news might be making us a little overconfident.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District (which includes Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties) the number of COVID cases almost doubled from March 19 to March 29, from 34 to 65. Those treated in hospitals rose from 28 to 41. Those numbers are slightly higher than last summer’s peaks.

New, stronger and possibly more contagious variants of the virus are springing up in the U.S. and elsewhere. Some health experts are fearful of a fourth surge.

It’s important to remember that, even with vaccine becoming more and more available, only about one Virginian in six has been fully vaccinated, slightly above the national average. Health officials are still trying to take care of everyone in Tier 1 (those over 65, those 16-64 with extenuating conditions, and essential workers).