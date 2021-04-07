EDITORIAL: Don't be the last COVID statistic

WE ARE almost there.
With 4 million vaccine doses already distributed in the United States, a relatively COVID-free, normal summer is within our grasp. In Virginia, the seven-day average of deaths from the pandemic has fallen from 217 on March 3 to 15 on March 30.
However, all this good news might be making us a little overconfident.
In the Rappahannock Area Health District (which includes Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties) the number of COVID cases almost doubled from March 19 to March 29, from 34 to 65. Those treated in hospitals rose from 28 to 41. Those numbers are slightly higher than last summer’s peaks.
New, stronger and possibly more contagious variants of the virus are springing up in the U.S. and elsewhere. Some health experts are fearful of a fourth surge.
It’s important to remember that, even with vaccine becoming more and more available, only about one Virginian in six has been fully vaccinated, slightly above the national average. Health officials are still trying to take care of everyone in Tier 1 (those over 65, those 16-64 with extenuating conditions, and essential workers).
Close to two-thirds of coronavirus cases in Virginia have affected those in the 20-59 age group, most of whom haven’t gotten a shot yet. This group probably is less at risk of a fatal outcome, but COVID can wreak havoc on anybody’s system, regardless of age.
Spring, and spring break, are here. Restaurants are open and restaurant patrons are starting to venture out of our year-long cocoon. The beaches are beckoning. People are daring to think about vacation plans that venture beyond the backyard.
The temptation to throw away the mask and trade elbow-bumps for hugs grows stronger as spring progresses. Please remember, though, that it’s not over yet.
John Kerry, half a century ago, questioned how Congress could ask someone to be the last man to die in Vietnam. We’ve been through another kind of war this last year. It has killed 550,000 Americans and more than 2.8 million worldwide.
So hang on for just a while longer. Don’t be the last person to die in this war.