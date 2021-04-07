 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: Don't be the last COVID statistic
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: Don't be the last COVID statistic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

WE ARE almost there.

With 4 million vaccine doses already distributed in the United States, a relatively COVID-free, normal summer is within our grasp. In Virginia, the seven-day average of deaths from the pandemic has fallen from 217 on March 3 to 15 on March 30.

However, all this good news might be making us a little overconfident.

In the Rappahannock Area Health District (which includes Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties) the number of COVID cases almost doubled from March 19 to March 29, from 34 to 65. Those treated in hospitals rose from 28 to 41. Those numbers are slightly higher than last summer’s peaks.

New, stronger and possibly more contagious variants of the virus are springing up in the U.S. and elsewhere. Some health experts are fearful of a fourth surge.

It’s important to remember that, even with vaccine becoming more and more available, only about one Virginian in six has been fully vaccinated, slightly above the national average. Health officials are still trying to take care of everyone in Tier 1 (those over 65, those 16-64 with extenuating conditions, and essential workers).

Close to two-thirds of coronavirus cases in Virginia have affected those in the 20-59 age group, most of whom haven’t gotten a shot yet. This group probably is less at risk of a fatal outcome, but COVID can wreak havoc on anybody’s system, regardless of age.

Spring, and spring break, are here. Restaurants are open and restaurant patrons are starting to venture out of our year-long cocoon. The beaches are beckoning. People are daring to think about vacation plans that venture beyond the backyard.

The temptation to throw away the mask and trade elbow-bumps for hugs grows stronger as spring progresses. Please remember, though, that it’s not over yet.

John Kerry, half a century ago, questioned how Congress could ask someone to be the last man to die in Vietnam. We’ve been through another kind of war this last year. It has killed 550,000 Americans and more than 2.8 million worldwide.

So hang on for just a while longer. Don’t be the last person to die in this war.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Three reasons why I trust the COVID vaccine
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Three reasons why I trust the COVID vaccine

It’s now been over a month since I received my second shot. It still feels truly comforting and liberating to know that I will most likely never catch this coronavirus, never take it home to my wife, and never give it to my co-workers or to people I meet.

EDITORIAL:Deal promises expanded rail service
Opinion

EDITORIAL:Deal promises expanded rail service

An unexpected silver lining in the pandemic cloud that has been hovering over the Fredericksburg region for over a year comes courtesy of a $3.7 billion deal the commonwealth signed with Amtrak, CSX and VRE to link Virginia’s populous northeast and southeast corridors.

EDITORIAL: Time to investigate the investigation
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Time to investigate the investigation

Gov. Ralph Northam has asked the General Assembly to set aside $250,000 to hire outside help to investigate State Inspector General Michael Westfall’s investigation of the State Parole Board when the legislature reconvenes Wednesday for its one-day veto session. Legislators should approve the governor’s request, but also insist that it be expanded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert