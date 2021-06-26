EDITORIAL: ‘Downtown Stafford’ isn’t ready for prime time

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” (William Shakespeare, “Romeo & Juliet”)
On June 15, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 to rezone 28 acres of county-owned land to make way for the long-anticipated “Downtown Stafford” project. But calling a development that would add 2,400 multi-family homes and 70 townhouses to the 5,440 new residences the county has already zoned for construction “Downtown Stafford” may be stretching the word “downtown” past its breaking point.
Especially when the proposed project will apparently not have the high-density commercial, brick-and-mortar office buildings and retail establishments most people associate with a traditional downtown.
Instead, as Stafford Economic Development Director John Holden put it at the board meeting, there will be fewer actual stores at the site, located at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Courthouse Road, but more “experiential retail experiences.” Whatever that means, it’s not what the word “downtown” generally brings to mind.
There are some clues. The state Center for Innovative Technology spent $100,000 in 2019 to develop specifications to make Downtown Stafford a test site for “smart technology.”
However, the county’s 2040 plan relies on such vague generalities to describe it (“a vibrant cultural and commercial district with diverse restaurants, retail and a myriad of housing types”) that it could literally apply to any mixed-use development anywhere in the country.
But Downtown Stafford would be unique in one way: Everything—and we do mean everything—would be electronically monitored, apparently even the trash cans.
Despite the moniker, the “pedestrian-friendly” project is in an area of the county that already suffers from severe traffic congestion. And as Stafford residents speaking at the board meeting reminded the supervisors, any large-scale privately-funded residential development near the county courthouse and Stafford Hospital would inevitably add even more vehicles to the area’s already over-stressed roads.
Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who voted for the rezoning, said that “we cannot keep relying on residential taxes to fund the needs of this county.” She’s right, of course. A strong commercial tax base is essential for any healthy community. But it’s not clear how a development that includes thousands of new residential units, and an unknown number of actual businesses, would lessen the tax burden on the rest of the county.
George Washington Supervisor Tom Coen, who also voted for the rezoning because he said, inexplicably, the project could be changed at any time, noted that the lack of affordable housing in Stafford means that many county employees cannot afford to live where they work. But unless all the new residents also worked in Downtown Stafford, which is highly unlikely, they would still need to get to their jobs on overcrowded local roads.
Hartwood Supervisor Gary Snellings, who voted no, pointed out that there has been no traffic impact study done by the Virginia Department of Transportation, nor has the county staff done an analysis to determine exactly how “Downtown Stafford” would affect other county services going forward.
Since, as Holden pointed out, the county would only be responsible for the project’s supporting infrastructure, that’s exactly where the board’s focus needs to be. Nothing prevented supervisors from voting to upgrade the supporting infrastructure before even considering rezoning. Doing so before a proper traffic and demographic study was done put the cart before the horse.
Until the board has a clearer idea of the costs as well as the benefits of “Downtown Stafford,” the project remains more wishful thinking than serious urban planning.