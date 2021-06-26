EDITORIAL: ‘Downtown Stafford’ isn’t ready for prime time

But Downtown Stafford would be unique in one way: Everything—and we do mean everything—would be electronically monitored, apparently even the trash cans.

Despite the moniker, the “pedestrian-friendly” project is in an area of the county that already suffers from severe traffic congestion. And as Stafford residents speaking at the board meeting reminded the supervisors, any large-scale privately-funded residential development near the county courthouse and Stafford Hospital would inevitably add even more vehicles to the area’s already over-stressed roads.

Griffis-Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen, who voted for the rezoning, said that “we cannot keep relying on residential taxes to fund the needs of this county.” She’s right, of course. A strong commercial tax base is essential for any healthy community. But it’s not clear how a development that includes thousands of new residential units, and an unknown number of actual businesses, would lessen the tax burden on the rest of the county.