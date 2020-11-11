EDITORIAL: Downzoning is a doubled-edged tool

STAFFORD County supervisors and Planning Commission members are once again considering downzoning half the county—nearly 90,000 acres of property currently zoned A-1—in an attempt to reduce sprawl. The county currently allows one house to be built on every three acres. The proposed change would increase that to one residence per every 10 acres.
The goal is to redirect most of the county’s residential growth from areas of the county that are typically restricted to single-family homes on large lots, as well as parks, golf courses, farms and forested areas, to the Urban Services Area, which already has municipal water and sewers in order to reduce the cost of providing those necessary services.
According to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, 80 percent of all new residential development should occur in the Urban Services Area by 2036, which will increase residential density there while greatly reducing it in the agricultural zone.
“If we expect to make Stafford not Fairfax, then we need to do this right now, and we need to do it quick,” Garrisonville Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said in February.
But George Washington Supervisor Tom Coen, who is opposed to downzoning his largely rural district, said it would restrict property rights and punish farmers and other land owners by reducing the value of their land—with loss estimates ranging as high as 50 percent, according to a 2018 study cited by Stafford Citizens Against Downzoning.
Does downzoning work? In 1982, Fairfax County downzoned 38,500 acres in its southwest quadrant to protect the Occoquan Reservoir, but the loss of buildable lots there pushed development out to Prince William and Stafford counties, creating the very sprawl that urban planners were trying to avoid. It is likely that downzoning in Stafford will have a similar domino effect.
And since downzoning negatively affects rural land values, it would unfairly force a small number of landowners to bear the entire cost while the county as a whole reaps the benefits.
Some jurisdictions, including Stafford County, have tried to minimize that inequity by allowing landowners to transfer development rights to developers for a price. Section 15.2-2316.2 of the Code of Virginia allows localities to adopt TDR ordinances. Developers use them to build in already established residential areas where the infrastructure already exists.
Of course, increasing density in those areas would mean more traffic on already clogged county roads and more kids to educate in already crowded county schools. Because downzoning decreases the value of rural land, it would also decrease the taxes rural landowners pay—with residents in the Urban Services Area having to make up the lost revenue.
And is it prudent to encourage higher density development while the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging?
Downzoning is a double-edged tool. That’s why Stafford supervisors should make sure they weigh all the pros and cons before they make any decisions that permanently affect all county residents, with developers being the only winners.
