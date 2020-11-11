EDITORIAL: Downzoning is a doubled-edged tool

STAFFORD County supervisors and Planning Commission members are once again considering downzoning half the county—nearly 90,000 acres of property currently zoned A-1—in an attempt to reduce sprawl. The county currently allows one house to be built on every three acres. The proposed change would increase that to one residence per every 10 acres.

The goal is to redirect most of the county’s residential growth from areas of the county that are typically restricted to single-family homes on large lots, as well as parks, golf courses, farms and forested areas, to the Urban Services Area, which already has municipal water and sewers in order to reduce the cost of providing those necessary services.

According to the county’s Comprehensive Plan, 80 percent of all new residential development should occur in the Urban Services Area by 2036, which will increase residential density there while greatly reducing it in the agricultural zone.