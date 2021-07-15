 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: Dropping IB program is a lesson learned
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: Dropping IB program is a lesson learned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: International Baccalaureate logo

FREDERICKSBURG Public Schools’ recent decision to begin phasing out its International Baccalaureate program comes after a challenging academic year for students, parents and teachers alike. FPS tried IB, but in the end found that it was not a good fit.

The lesson here is don’t be afraid to try new educational approaches—and conversely, don’t be afraid to change course if they don’t meet initial expectations.

“IB compliance, training, and management demands are considerable,” a statement released by the school division stated, adding that “it is not feasible to continue to focus on the complex needs and requirements” of the IB program while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s educational disruptions.

Fredericksburg first began offering IB in middle school in 2017, and expanded the program to the primary grades in 2019. It is one of just two K–12 programs in Virginia, but one of 7,400-plus offered in 159 countries worldwide.

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 1968, the first International Baccalaureate program was available in the U.S. in 1971. Since then, it has had both its supporters and critics.

Supporters point to IB’s rigorous coursework, which involves “more research, writing, and hands-on evaluation,” as well as the final 4,000-word essay at the high school level that is evaluated by one of 6,000 international testing examiners trained to grade them “alongside work from other IB students worldwide.” The grades give American students a glimpse of where they stand in international competition.

But critics complain that the IB program is too costly for some school districts to implement, requires too much work for teachers, and leaves little time for students to participate in sports or other extracurricular activities.

Some IB programs also have poor completion rates, which one international education consultant said could leave students “in academic limbo, worse off than if they had never started” the IB program.

Even prior to the pandemic, Fredericksburg Public Schools saw “a steady decline” in math and literacy scores over the past five years, according to Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhart.

This is a wake-up call that the school division needs to use all of its resources, including any available funding and valuable teacher training and planning time, to get back to teaching the basics of “reading, writing and arithmetic.” Those are the foundational skills upon which all advanced academics are based.

No matter how good IB or other curricula may be, they won’t do Fredericksburg students much good if they can’t read or do math at grade level. That’s where the school division’s primary focus must remain.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Hispanic voters outraged about CRT turn to Youngkin
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Hispanic voters outraged about CRT turn to Youngkin

Most Virginia Latinos agree that teaching our children and grandchildren that people should not to be ostracized for the level of melanin in their skin is responsible parenting, not a racial conspiracy. But CRT and the attempt to force feed our school children ideology over the historical understanding promoted in other controversial programs such as the 1619 Project has Hispanic leaders  greatly concerned.

EDITORIAL: State Police has an alarming vacancy rate
Opinion

EDITORIAL: State Police has an alarming vacancy rate

During emergencies, most Virginians take the services of the State Police for granted. They shouldn’t. Policing is always a tough, dangerous and emotionally draining job. Add long hours, relatively low pay and all the anti-police rhetoric out there, and an already hard job has become even harder. Which is why experienced troopers are leaving the force and fewer and fewer qualified young people are willing to take their places.

Opinion

FORUM 2: No: Four reasons vax mandates are bad

Schools - especially colleges and universities - are mandating that students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning. This is a terrible idea that will likely do more harm than good.

COMMENTARY: Biden's housing rule would end suburbs as we know them
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Biden's housing rule would end suburbs as we know them

According to the Biden administration, standard zoning rules imposed by local governments are racist. Part of the proposed $2.3 trillion Biden infrastructure plan seeks not to improve the inner cities (which are overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats), but to destroy nice places to live, like the suburbs.

EDITORIAL: A $2B surplus is a terrible thing to waste
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A $2B surplus is a terrible thing to waste

Virginia’s long-neglected transportation system is chronically short of money. The $2 billion state surplus – or at least part of it – would go a long way to fixing some of the worst traffic hotspots. That, and returning at least some of the $2 billion to taxpayers, should be elected officials’ top two priorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert