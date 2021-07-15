EDITORIAL: Dropping IB program is a lesson learned

FREDERICKSBURG Public Schools’ recent decision to begin phasing out its International Baccalaureate program comes after a challenging academic year for students, parents and teachers alike. FPS tried IB, but in the end found that it was not a good fit.

The lesson here is don’t be afraid to try new educational approaches—and conversely, don’t be afraid to change course if they don’t meet initial expectations.

“IB compliance, training, and management demands are considerable,” a statement released by the school division stated, adding that “it is not feasible to continue to focus on the complex needs and requirements” of the IB program while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic’s educational disruptions.

Fredericksburg first began offering IB in middle school in 2017, and expanded the program to the primary grades in 2019. It is one of just two K–12 programs in Virginia, but one of 7,400-plus offered in 159 countries worldwide.

Founded in Geneva, Switzerland in 1968, the first International Baccalaureate program was available in the U.S. in 1971. Since then, it has had both its supporters and critics.