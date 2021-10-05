EDITORIAL: Dump truck mishap exposes vulnerability

Vehicles swarmed onto U.S. 1 because that’s one of the few north-south options. Even though the crash happened at 12:40 p.m. (and thankfully not during rush hour) interstate traffic also had to be detoured onto State Route 3 and U.S. 17 and U.S. 301, which also quickly became clogged. It took VDOT more than four hours to finally open two northbound lanes on I–95 and relieve the pressure.

But what if the overpass had sustained structural damage severe enough to shut down that part of I–95? And the detours that were merely inconvenient last week had to become a regular part of the daily commute for weeks or even months?

Route 1 is already heavily congested and, as VDOT’s final report on its Route 1 Corridor Study completed last November noted, the intersections at Fall Hill Avenue and Hanson Avenue/Princess Anne Street are already in the red zone (i.e. failure) during the evening rush hour.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is currently conducting an Intraregional Multimodal East–West Study to identify possible ways to lessen reliance on these two heavily congested north-south arterials. Building a stronger network of connecting roads and multimodal transportation options is the best way to make sure that a freak accident or two doesn’t shut the whole region down.