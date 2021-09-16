EDITORIAL: Early voting begins, so cast your ballot

Obviously, an effort is being made to get as many people to the polls as possible. Even with all this access, though, don’t expect another 4.4 million to exercise their right to participate this year.

It’s called voter fatigue. The downside of having an election every year is, well, having an election every year. “Didn’t we just do this?” is a common and understandable response.

In the presidential election of 2016, almost 4 million Virginians voted. In the off-off year of 2017 (just House of Delegates and state offices, same as 2021), 2.6 million voted. About two-thirds as many of us came out the year after the presidential election. That’s been pretty much the story for some time.

For state Democrats, who’ve made a strong effort to get more people registered in recent years, this is worrisome. Will those new voters bond with the process enough to show up when “only” the governorship and control of the state House are at stake?

The GOP is making a big push, even getting a boost from Donald J. Trump, whose election to the presidency in 2016 inspired much of that Democratic push for more voters. Trump, who will never concede that he lost the 2020 election, said in a recent speech backing Republican candidates in Virginia, “You know they cheat in elections.”