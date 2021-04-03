EDITORIAL: Easter’s promise: triumph over death

Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday. ...

“Because you have made the LORD, who is my refuge,

Even the Most High, your dwelling place,

No evil shall befall you,

Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling…”

-Psalm 91

The promise of Easter is eternal life with a loving God who was willing to suffer and die for us, but who also vanquished death by rising from the tomb. When death and suffering are all around and we continue to pray for the sick and dying, we need to hear this age-old message more than ever.

As St. Paul wrote: “I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come; Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (8 Romans, 38-39).

Easter, “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” is not only a story of faith, but one of incredible sacrifice, unconditional love and enduring hope, which can comfort and sustain believers and non-believers alike during this difficult time in our nation’s history.

A happy and blessed Easter to all.