EDITORIAL: Energy production must be diversified

A nuclear power plant’s average capacity factor is 92.6 percent compared with wind turbines (37.4 percent) and solar farms (26.1 percent). This means that nuclear plants operate at full power 336 days of the year, with time taken for off-grid maintenance, compared to 137 days for wind turbines and just 95 days for solar farms.

Although nuclear energy does not emit carbon dioxide, the radioactive waste it creates is a cause for concern. But so is disposing of the toxic chemicals in solar panels and the slaughter of bats and birds by wind turbines, not to mention the utility-size batteries that will be needed when Lake Anna and Surry are eventually powered down for good. The point is that no form of energy production is consequence-free.

Putting all your eggs in one basket is seldom a good idea. Experts recommend diversifying a financial portfolio so that if there is a loss in one area, it won’t wipe out all the gains in another. Energy diversification works the same way.