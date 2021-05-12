EDITORIAL: Energy production must be diversified

ONE THING members of the General Assembly who voted for the Virginia Clean Economy Act—which requires utilities to generate “zero-carbon” electricity by 2045—won’t tell you is that going “fossil free” is not the same thing as going “nuclear free.”
Earlier this month, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission green-lighted Dominion Energy’s application to extend the operating life of its Surry Power Station nuclear plant by another 20 years. Last month, three administrative judges on the NRC’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board heard challenges to the agency’s license renewal that would keep the North Anna Power Station running for another two decades as well.
The reason to keep these aging nuclear plants operating is simple: Surry and North Anna account for 31 percent of Dominion’s power generation, and “95 percent of the carbon-free electricity in the state,” according to the Richmond-based utility. A third planned reactor in Louisa County was granted a license by the NRC in 2017, but is now on “pause.”
The 20-year license extensions, which would keep both Surry and North Anna producing electricity for an unprecedented 80 years until they’re finally decommissioned, are crucial to keeping the power on in Virginia every day of the year and every hour of the day no matter what. Intermittent solar and wind power cannot make that claim.
A nuclear power plant’s average capacity factor is 92.6 percent compared with wind turbines (37.4 percent) and solar farms (26.1 percent). This means that nuclear plants operate at full power 336 days of the year, with time taken for off-grid maintenance, compared to 137 days for wind turbines and just 95 days for solar farms.
Although nuclear energy does not emit carbon dioxide, the radioactive waste it creates is a cause for concern. But so is disposing of the toxic chemicals in solar panels and the slaughter of bats and birds by wind turbines, not to mention the utility-size batteries that will be needed when Lake Anna and Surry are eventually powered down for good. The point is that no form of energy production is consequence-free.
Putting all your eggs in one basket is seldom a good idea. Experts recommend diversifying a financial portfolio so that if there is a loss in one area, it won’t wipe out all the gains in another. Energy diversification works the same way.
The recent ransomware attack on the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline by Russian hackers shows what can happen when alternatives and redundancies are not built into the system. Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday as more than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast (7.9 percent of those in Virginia) ran out of gas and motorists found themselves in gas lines reminiscent of the OPEC oil embargo during the Jimmy Carter presidency.
With the phase-out of coal, a de facto moratorium on any new natural gas pipelines in the commonwealth, and a law requiring “zero carbon” electric generation that is at odds with an ever-growing demand for power, keeping the nuclear reactors at Lake Anna and Surry up and running well past their original expiration dates is now more important than ever. Virginians can only hope that they’re up to the challenge.