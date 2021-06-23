EDITORIAL: Even a ‘Good’ grade is not good enough

ALONG with nine other states, the teaching of U.S. history and civics in Virginia’s public schools got a B+ or a “Good” grade, according to “The State of State Standards for Civics and U.S. History in 2021,” an analysis released Wednesday by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute that rated the curriculums of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The institute’s in-depth review of what Virginia’s Standards of Learning expect K–12 students to learn about civics and U.S. history was conducted by a bipartisan team of educators and subject-matter experts who also delved into how the various states handle the culturally- and politically-charged subject of race.

“Virginia’s standalone civics standards are quite comprehensive, and they are bolstered by unusually strong history standards that add context and depth to many civics topics,” the researchers found. “History courses are often impressively detailed. However, there are a few places where coverage is patchy, and the failure to assign courses to any specific grade level is a problem.”

The Fordham team made several recommendations, which are quite timely given the fact that the state Board of Education is in the process of revising the History SOLs.