EDITORIAL: Everybody should have a nest egg

The downside is that more money would be taken out of workers’ already meager paychecks, although the legislation would allow them to opt out at any time. “Most people can change their spending to put some money away,” Scott added. “This gives them peace of mind, knowing that they can get the money out if they lose their job. It’s a bucket of last resort.”

Scott admitted that the program, which is currently operational in California, Oregon and Illinois, will not be of much help to people now in their 60s approaching retirement. But it could make a big difference to younger workers with more time to allow their IRAs to grow.

“If somebody in their 50s accumulates $30,000, they could delay Social Security by a year, or if they need a new roof, it could help them stay in their home. It’s a buffer in their old age,” Scott said.

Employers already have to deduct federal and state taxes from their employees’ pay, so adding another deduction should not be overly burdensome. And it could make a big difference to the Virginians who need a financial cushion the most.

Clarification to “COVID not a good reason to raise tuition,” Editorial, Feb. 23: As a measure of full transparency, a notice of a possible tuition and fee adjustment rate between 0–4 percent was posted to invite public comment at the Feb. 18 University of Mary Washington Board of Visitors meeting, but the board will not begin to consider adjustments until its March 12 Executive Committee meeting. When finalized, the cost of tuition, fees and room and board for the 2021–22 academic year will be available at Student Accounts.