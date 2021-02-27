EDITORIAL: Everybody should have a nest egg

LAST YEAR, the Rappahannock United Way helped more than 600 local low-income households pay their mortgages, rent and transportation bills so they could continue to work (if they still had jobs) and remain in their homes during the pandemic. Many Asset Limited, Income Constrained Employed (ALICE) workers are just one paycheck away from catastrophe.
Last month, the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill patroned by Del. Luke Torian, D-Dumfries, that would require employers with five or more employees who do not currently offer a qualified retirement plan to set up automatic payroll deductions to fund Roth individual retirement accounts (IRA) for them. AARP estimates that 1.8 million Virginians do not have a retirement plan at work.
The Virginia Saves Program (HB 2174), which would be administered by the Virginia College Savings Plan Board, would be mandatory for eligible employers. The Senate version —which would raise the employer threshold to 25 or more employees—was rejected by the House, so the bill was sent to a conference committee on Thursday.
Hopefully, a compromise can be hammered out before the legislative session adjourns. A large number of low-income Virginians are facing their retirement years with insufficient savings, which will put a heavy burden on Medicaid and other social services. Virginia Saves would not only be beneficial for individual workers, it could save the commonwealth $11.8 billion over 15 years, according to The Pew Charitable Trusts.
PEW’s retirement savings project director, John Scott, told The Free Lance-Star that beyond the requirement to set up automatic payroll deductions for their private-sector employees, the program does not require employers to contribute to the IRAs or monitor the self-funded accounts.
Automatic enrollment is an attempt to “use people’s natural inertia to get them to save and stick with it,” Scott explained. “In the old days, you had to sign up for a company retirement plan, but a lot of people procrastinated. The new shift in the corporate world is to automatically enroll them, so opting out would be the extra step. With automatic enrollment, 90 percent of employees start saving for retirement, compared with 60 percent the old way.”
The downside is that more money would be taken out of workers’ already meager paychecks, although the legislation would allow them to opt out at any time. “Most people can change their spending to put some money away,” Scott added. “This gives them peace of mind, knowing that they can get the money out if they lose their job. It’s a bucket of last resort.”
Scott admitted that the program, which is currently operational in California, Oregon and Illinois, will not be of much help to people now in their 60s approaching retirement. But it could make a big difference to younger workers with more time to allow their IRAs to grow.
“If somebody in their 50s accumulates $30,000, they could delay Social Security by a year, or if they need a new roof, it could help them stay in their home. It’s a buffer in their old age,” Scott said.
Employers already have to deduct federal and state taxes from their employees’ pay, so adding another deduction should not be overly burdensome. And it could make a big difference to the Virginians who need a financial cushion the most.
