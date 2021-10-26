EDITORIAL: Excessive spending = sluggish economy

The commonwealth has 147 state agencies, but 10 accounted for nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of the total growth in non-general fund spending: the Department of Medical Assistance Services, which administers Medicaid (36 percent); Department of Transportation (12 percent); direct state aid to the state Department of Education (9 percent); University of Virginia (6 percent); Virginia Tech (2 percent); Department of Rail and Public Transportation (2 percent); George Mason ( 2 percent) and Virginia Commonwealth (1 percent) universities; the Alcohol Beverage Control Board (1 percent); and Department of Corrections (1 percent).

And just two state agencies—DMAS and DOE again—“were responsible for nearly half (49 percent) of general fund budget growth,” according to JLARC.

This report should put the kibosh on any claims made by candidates or others that Virginia has not been spending enough on health care, education or even transportation. The question is what does the commonwealth have to show for it?

The answer: Lower economic growth than the national average. Lower growth translates to less new jobs and businesses, lower per-capita income, reduced economic activity, and the loss of potential new tax revenue for both the state and local governments.