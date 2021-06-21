EDITORIAL: Expanded 'gifted' status is meaningless

IN YOUTH sports, the cliché is that everybody gets a trophy.

One Virginia school system is taking that concept of universal exceptionalism and running with it. In Charlottesville, the system’s gifted coordinator recently revealed that 86 percent of students in grades 3 through 11 are now identified as “gifted.”

In the past, less than one-fifth of Charlottesville students were part of the gifted program.

The massive change was well-intentioned. It was decided that the program needed more diversity. On that level, it worked. The percentages of white, Black and Hispanic students eligible for the program are approximately the same as the number of students of each group who were accepted.

However, when does inclusiveness become meaningless? If six of every seven students are alleged to be gifted, what does that even say?

For decades, listeners chuckled at Garrison Keillor’s weekly assertion on “A Prairie Home Companion” that all the children living in the fictional Lake Wobegon were “above average.” It was a gentle poke at American parents’ belief that all their offspring are special.

It was not meant to be a blueprint for school systems in the real world.