EDITORIAL: Expanded 'gifted' status is meaningless

IN YOUTH sports, the cliché is that everybody gets a trophy.
One Virginia school system is taking that concept of universal exceptionalism and running with it. In Charlottesville, the system’s gifted coordinator recently revealed that 86 percent of students in grades 3 through 11 are now identified as “gifted.”
In the past, less than one-fifth of Charlottesville students were part of the gifted program.
The massive change was well-intentioned. It was decided that the program needed more diversity. On that level, it worked. The percentages of white, Black and Hispanic students eligible for the program are approximately the same as the number of students of each group who were accepted.
However, when does inclusiveness become meaningless? If six of every seven students are alleged to be gifted, what does that even say?
For decades, listeners chuckled at Garrison Keillor’s weekly assertion on “A Prairie Home Companion” that all the children living in the fictional Lake Wobegon were “above average.” It was a gentle poke at American parents’ belief that all their offspring are special.
It was not meant to be a blueprint for school systems in the real world.
Other than making the other 14 percent of students feel exceptionally unexceptional, it is hard to see what is accomplished by lowering the “gifted” bar to about two inches above ground.
“Gifted” students eventually will move along to the next level. Presumably, many of them will attend colleges and universities. Unless abetted by spine-impaired educators, many will hit a brick wall when they discover that they aren’t really all that gifted after all.
And if the illusion of giftedness is nurtured and a degree is awarded, the next stop is the workplace, where the mantle of exceptionalism more likely will need to be earned rather than given.
At some point, the sunlight of reality will burn through the fog of academic illusion. The view will not be pretty.
Diversity is good. Ensuring that every student has a shot at a decent education is good. Nurturing self-esteem is good, to a point.
Telling 86 percent of students that they all are gifted? Not so good.
At some point, adults look back at their participation trophies from 6-and-under soccer days and realize they don’t really mean much. And at some point, former Charlottesville public school students are likely to view their “gifted” status the same way.
Hopefully, educators in the Fredericksburg region will not follow Charlottesville’s example of expanding “gifted” status so far that it’s essentially meaningless.