EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial

WILL THE $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan do for broadband what the Rural Electric Administration did for electricity?
In 1930, about 70 percent of U.S. households were electrified. In 1935, the REA was created. It was one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s alphabet-soup agencies created to combat the Great Depression.
By the end of World War II, 85 percent of homes had electricity, and by 1960, virtually all of them had it. It was a long haul, and it wasn’t cheap, just essential.
Access to broadband internet is up against some of the same obstacles that electrification faced in the last century. Getting broadband to every door in every rural location is not cost-efficient, just as laying power lines to reach each isolated home was not. The only way to achieve it, as with the REA, is with government aid.
And broadband is just as essential, in many ways, as electricity. COVID-19 has pushed most schools to virtual learning, and kids without broadband are left behind. Even before COVID, though, it was obvious that living in the 21st century without high-speed internet is an almost insurmountable barrier to success.
There are still some 320,000 households in Virginia that don’t have access to broadband. Another 370,000 can’t afford the monthly fee. In the Northern Neck alone, there are some 7,500 locations unserved by fiber-optic broadband.
That’s where the latest stimulus plan comes in. Some $17 billion nationally is earmarked for states to expand access to high-speed broadband networks. Some money going to local governments could be used for broadband as well. It could let the state close a $250 million budget shortage for broadband infrastructure.
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is correct when he concedes that “this bill is not perfect.” However, if part of that $1.9 trillion goes toward connecting everyone to broadband, it is money well-spent.
What company wants to move into an area where all its employees don’t have high-speed access? How many residents of those areas move somewhere that does have it, or choose not to relocate to a broadband desert? How many children have lost a year of education for lack of broadband?
Most everyone seems to think we all should have access to high-speed internet, but private companies aren’t in business to lose money. The burden falls on the government (meaning us taxpayers).
Is it worth it? Was it worth it for a farm family to have electric lights and refrigeration in the 1930s?
Sometimes, Uncle Sam is the only one who can make it happen.