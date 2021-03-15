EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial

WILL THE $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan do for broadband what the Rural Electric Administration did for electricity?

In 1930, about 70 percent of U.S. households were electrified. In 1935, the REA was created. It was one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s alphabet-soup agencies created to combat the Great Depression.

By the end of World War II, 85 percent of homes had electricity, and by 1960, virtually all of them had it. It was a long haul, and it wasn’t cheap, just essential.

Access to broadband internet is up against some of the same obstacles that electrification faced in the last century. Getting broadband to every door in every rural location is not cost-efficient, just as laying power lines to reach each isolated home was not. The only way to achieve it, as with the REA, is with government aid.

And broadband is just as essential, in many ways, as electricity. COVID-19 has pushed most schools to virtual learning, and kids without broadband are left behind. Even before COVID, though, it was obvious that living in the 21st century without high-speed internet is an almost insurmountable barrier to success.