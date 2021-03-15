 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL: Expanding broadband in rural areas is crucial

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Broadband cables
FILE / Associated Press

WILL THE $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan do for broadband what the Rural Electric Administration did for electricity?

In 1930, about 70 percent of U.S. households were electrified. In 1935, the REA was created. It was one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s alphabet-soup agencies created to combat the Great Depression.

By the end of World War II, 85 percent of homes had electricity, and by 1960, virtually all of them had it. It was a long haul, and it wasn’t cheap, just essential.

Access to broadband internet is up against some of the same obstacles that electrification faced in the last century. Getting broadband to every door in every rural location is not cost-efficient, just as laying power lines to reach each isolated home was not. The only way to achieve it, as with the REA, is with government aid.

And broadband is just as essential, in many ways, as electricity. COVID-19 has pushed most schools to virtual learning, and kids without broadband are left behind. Even before COVID, though, it was obvious that living in the 21st century without high-speed internet is an almost insurmountable barrier to success.

There are still some 320,000 households in Virginia that don’t have access to broadband. Another 370,000 can’t afford the monthly fee. In the Northern Neck alone, there are some 7,500 locations unserved by fiber-optic broadband.

That’s where the latest stimulus plan comes in. Some $17 billion nationally is earmarked for states to expand access to high-speed broadband networks. Some money going to local governments could be used for broadband as well. It could let the state close a $250 million budget shortage for broadband infrastructure.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner is correct when he concedes that “this bill is not perfect.” However, if part of that $1.9 trillion goes toward connecting everyone to broadband, it is money well-spent.

What company wants to move into an area where all its employees don’t have high-speed access? How many residents of those areas move somewhere that does have it, or choose not to relocate to a broadband desert? How many children have lost a year of education for lack of broadband?

Most everyone seems to think we all should have access to high-speed internet, but private companies aren’t in business to lose money. The burden falls on the government (meaning us taxpayers).

Is it worth it? Was it worth it for a farm family to have electric lights and refrigeration in the 1930s?

Sometimes, Uncle Sam is the only one who can make it happen.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management
Opinion

EDITORIAL: A hard lesson in crisis management

How ironic that nearly a year after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all 133 K-12 public school districts in the commonwealth to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year in a futile attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, he now is ordering them to return for at least some in-person instruction by March 15 and imploring them to offer summer school as well. That’s a big step in the right direction, but such decisions are best made by local school boards, not politicians in Richmond.

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Affordable housing incentives will help

Instead of just talking about the lack of affordable housing in Virginia, the General Assembly is finally doing something about it. Earlier this month, lawmakers in Richmond passed a bill that would give developers who build affordable units a matching state tax credit for projects that also qualify for a low-income housing federal tax credit

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Virginia should not rely solely on wind and solar power

The commonwealth had an ideal opportunity in Spotsylvania County, working with Dominion, to make a wise decision for our future energy needs. It could have chosen to build the approved third reactor for North Anna, which would have required no more land and provided approximately 900MW of 24/7/365 reliable electricity without emissions. Instead, our politicians chose to install a solar farm on over 6,000 acres of land that will only produce about one-seventh of the electricity on sunny days.

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia isn’t whistling 'Dixie' these days

Virginia isn’t whistling “Dixie” these days. The state that once supported slavery, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, poll taxes, Massive Resistance and most anything that preserved the old, white, male power structure has had an extreme makeover.

EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Crucible gunfire is an incurable defect

While the threat from a potential stray bullet appears to be negligible given the size of the property, the sound of shooting could indeed be an incurable defect that reduces local residents’ property values and scares off other applicants. For this reason, Spotsylvania supervisors should follow the recommendation of the Planning Commission and reject the Crucible project.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert