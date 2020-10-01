EDITORIAL: Expanding, not erasing American history

In 1787, at the urging of Lafayette, Armistead (who took the name Lafayette as a tribute to his former commander) was grudgingly given his freedom and awarded a $40 annual pension from the Virginia legislature. But if all schoolchildren learn about the history of America is that its founders were slaveholders, they will miss hearing about Armistead’s incredible heroics on behalf of the fledgling republic.

Or that as early as 1790, Robert Pleasants, a wealthy Quaker and slaveholder in Henrico County, became an abolitionist and established The Virginia Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery in Richmond, which eventually shut down in 1804 due to increasing hostility to emancipation. Or that David Barrow, an antislavery Baptist minister in southern Virginia, founded one of the first integrated churches in 1795 and installed an African American pastor.

Did you know that antebellum Virginia had the largest free black population in the U.S. in 1860, numbering nearly 60,000? Or that Ervin L. Jordan, Jr., an associate professor and research archivist at the University of Virginia, wrote in his groundbreaking book, “Black Confederates and Afro-Yankees in Civil War Virginia,’’ that despite the horrible depredations of slavery, “a minority within a minority” of Blacks still felt some loyalty to the South?