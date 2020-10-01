EDITORIAL: Expanding, not erasing American history

HISTORY, like science, is—or should be—in a constant state of revision. New discoveries can alter or even completely change perspectives on what was once considered immutable truths.
So Virginians should applaud the efforts of the Commission on African American History Education in the Commonwealth to belatedly include, in the state’s Standards of Learning, the many contributions African Americans have made to the establishment and history of the United States.
There’s a lot to learn, and hopefully the new standards will go much deeper than the simplistic white–black, master–slave narrative that depicts all white Virginians as slaveholders and all Black Virginians as their passive victims. The real history is far more interesting and complex than that.
For example, few Virginians are aware that African Americans served on both sides of the Revolutionary War. Some fought for their freedom in a British military unit known as the Ethiopian Regiment, wearing “liberty to slaves” embroidered on their uniforms.
But many others were Patriots, including James Armistead, a slave in Virginia who got permission from his owner to fight on the colonists’ side. While still enslaved, Armistead joined the British forces pretending to be a runaway slave, and wound up risking his life by becoming a spy for General Marquis de Lafayette. The intelligence Armistead collected helped Lafayette plan the successful Siege of Yorktown, which ended the Revolutionary War—but not Armistead’s bondage.
In 1787, at the urging of Lafayette, Armistead (who took the name Lafayette as a tribute to his former commander) was grudgingly given his freedom and awarded a $40 annual pension from the Virginia legislature. But if all schoolchildren learn about the history of America is that its founders were slaveholders, they will miss hearing about Armistead’s incredible heroics on behalf of the fledgling republic.
Or that as early as 1790, Robert Pleasants, a wealthy Quaker and slaveholder in Henrico County, became an abolitionist and established The Virginia Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery in Richmond, which eventually shut down in 1804 due to increasing hostility to emancipation. Or that David Barrow, an antislavery Baptist minister in southern Virginia, founded one of the first integrated churches in 1795 and installed an African American pastor.
Did you know that antebellum Virginia had the largest free black population in the U.S. in 1860, numbering nearly 60,000? Or that Ervin L. Jordan, Jr., an associate professor and research archivist at the University of Virginia, wrote in his groundbreaking book, “Black Confederates and Afro-Yankees in Civil War Virginia,’’ that despite the horrible depredations of slavery, “a minority within a minority” of Blacks still felt some loyalty to the South?
Or that 23 African American soldiers were awarded the Medal of Honor for their bravery fighting for Union forces during the Civil War despite the fact that they earned less and received inadequate provisions and medical care compared with their white counterparts?
Five African Americans who fought in the Civil War, including Pvt. Charles Sprow—a former slave of the owner of Chatham Manor who served in the 1st U.S. Colored Cavalry—are buried in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery.
As the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who helped recruit some of the 180,000 African Americans who fought for the Union, so eloquently stated: “Once let the black man get upon his person the brass letters ‘U.S.,’ let him get an eagle on his button, and a musket on his shoulder and bullets in his pocket, and there is no power on earth which can deny that he has earned the right to citizenship in the United States.”
Hopefully the commission will reject contemporary efforts to reduce the commonwealth’s rich history—which in the past has been both shamefully sanitized and politicized—to another simplistic narrative that erases instead of adds to the historical record. Learning about the good along with the bad in the past is the key to healing the nation’s still-festering racial wounds.
