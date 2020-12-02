EDITORIAL: Expunge law-abiding Virginians’ tag numbers

They went on to state that “the strictures of the Data Act contemplate accountability and responsibility by an agency for the data it keeps – not data it can query from other sources.”

This is a hair-splitting distinction without a difference. According to the evidence presented to the lower court in the case, which was appealed to the Supreme Court, the same computer in a police vehicle with ALPR software is also capable of accessing other government databases to quickly obtain DMV registration and criminal records that identify individuals. And the Data Act clearly and unequivocally states that “information shall not be collected unless the need for it has been clearly established in advance.”

A footnote in the ruling attempts to sidestep this obvious invasion of law-abiding Virginians’ privacy: “The text of the Data Act holds an agency accountable for its own information systems, not those of others. The fact that an agency may or may not be able to cooperate with another agency is beside the point.”

Police departments claim they need ALPR to help them locate stolen vehicles and fugitives from the law, but it should be easy enough to program the system to immediately discard any tag numbers that are not on the stolen vehicle or most-wanted lists.