EDITORIAL: FAMPO’S standoff is a no-win for region

In an attempt to clear the air, a meeting was scheduled between Fredericksburg’s mayor and the two county board chairmen.

But the day before the meeting, the agenda suddenly included a proposed change in FAMPO’s bylaws regarding quorums: “At any meeting, once a quorum is established, regardless of if any member leaves, the quorum shall be considered maintained for the purpose of discussing, considering, and voting on any remaining items on the current agenda.”

However, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, without a quorum a group cannot take any substantive action or give notice, even with a unanimous vote of those who are still present. And any change in the bylaws requires a public comment period and a vote by FAMPO’s Policy Board.

But voting requires a quorum, and the Fredericksburg representatives were not about to provide one when the rest of the board clearly intended to make them irrelevant. Yet even after they all left FAMPO’s Oct. 19 virtual meeting, Chairwoman Cindy Shelton of Stafford held the vote anyway.