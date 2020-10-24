EDITORIAL: FAMPO’S standoff is a no-win for region

THE STATED mission of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), which was established in 1993 under provisions of the Federal Highway Act, is to “provide a cooperative, continuous and comprehensive transportation planning process to build regional agreement on transportation investments.”
But instead of regional agreement, FAMPO has become a Balkanized battleground, with member jurisdictions fighting over whatever federal or state transportation money they can grab.
The regional approach is essential in the Fredericksburg region because none of the member jurisdictions has enough financial or political clout to build major transportation projects alone. And in the nearly three decades since FAMPO’s inaugural year, the regional approach has worked. In fact, Virginia’s Smart Scale program was based on a project prioritization plan that FAMPO was the first to adopt.
But FAMPO representatives of Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are now fighting over whether they can spend federal transit funds on local roads (they can’t); conduct regular FAMPO business in closed session (nope); change FAMPO bylaws without a 30-day public comment period (no again); and even what constitutes a quorum.
The quorum issue is important because walking out of a meeting is Fredericksburg’s only leverage over the two larger counties. Without a quorum, the remaining FAMPO members cannot take any action to steamroll the city—as they did in August with a 6-5 vote to remove the Gateway Boulevard extension from FAMPO’S Smart Scale list. The city reps also objected to the board’s rush to vote on issues without giving them sufficient notice.
In an attempt to clear the air, a meeting was scheduled between Fredericksburg’s mayor and the two county board chairmen.
But the day before the meeting, the agenda suddenly included a proposed change in FAMPO’s bylaws regarding quorums: “At any meeting, once a quorum is established, regardless of if any member leaves, the quorum shall be considered maintained for the purpose of discussing, considering, and voting on any remaining items on the current agenda.”
However, according to Robert’s Rules of Order, without a quorum a group cannot take any substantive action or give notice, even with a unanimous vote of those who are still present. And any change in the bylaws requires a public comment period and a vote by FAMPO’s Policy Board.
But voting requires a quorum, and the Fredericksburg representatives were not about to provide one when the rest of the board clearly intended to make them irrelevant. Yet even after they all left FAMPO’s Oct. 19 virtual meeting, Chairwoman Cindy Shelton of Stafford held the vote anyway.
The next day, she got a letter from the city attorney informing her that the roll call vote was invalid. In an Oct. 20 email obtained by The Free Lance-Star, Shelton belatedly acknowledged that fact: “Upon review of the FAMPO Policy Committee meeting last night and further discussion amongst our team, I do not believe we had a quorum. The FAMPO items we discussed last night will need to formally come back to the committee in the future for consideration and vote.”
Last Thursday, Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw advised Shelton that the city’s three representatives will not be attending a “special meeting” Shelton called for Monday due to the “continued remarkable and regrettable breakdown in the fair-dealing, trust and transparency that are so important to regional cooperation” and the “potential inappropriate transfer of important transit funds to advance the leveraging of locality projects.”
This no-win standoff was self-inflicted. If Shelton and her enablers on FAMPO think they will somehow come out ahead by blowing up a regional body that has the best—and quite frankly, the only—chance of getting regionally significant transportation projects off the drawing board, they are sadly mistaken.
Without regional cooperation, the big hitters in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, who are also hungry for more transportation dollars, will eat their lunch.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!