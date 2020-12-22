EDITORIAL: Fighting an invisible enemy this Christmas

This is hard, and hard in a different way than past trials. You probably would have to go back to Christmas of 1918 to find a year this dark and strange.

World War I had just ended, and there were large, joyful celebrations in cities all over a nation already being stalked by a pandemic. What followed was a surge in Spanish Flu infections and, soon afterward, an unimaginable number of deaths. There were few ways to get the word out quickly and let everyone know a plague was stalking the country and the world, and to urge caution. In the end, the flu killed 675,000 Americans before it died out.

We’re at about half that number now from COVID-19.

In the 21st century, we can’t say that we didn’t know what was coming. Most people on Earth are aware we are in the midst of a pandemic that is getting worse. We will survive, if by “we” we mean most of us. Medical science will have saved hundreds of thousands of lives by producing a vaccine so quickly that the only comparison we have in recent memory is the effort to send humans to the moon in the 1960s.