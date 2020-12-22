EDITORIAL: Fighting an invisible enemy this Christmas

On Oct. 21, The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute projected 8,394 new COVID-19 cases in the state for the week ending Nov. 22. This predicted surge, about 1,400 new cases a day, seemed excessive at the time. After all, at the summer’s peak, the virus was infecting a few more than 1,000 a day.
Today, 1,400 new cases would seem like a very good day indeed. On Dec. 21, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,042 new infections, almost three times what seemed excessive two months ago. Since March, some 310,000 Virginians have been infected, and more than 4,600 have died.
The worse news: Come February, we might long for these comparatively disease-free days of December.
That same Biocomplexity Institute, which strains to keep up with COVID’s merciless cold-weather surge, now estimates that the pandemic will peak in Virginia the week of Feb. 8 with a stunning 14,000 cases a day. That would be almost 14 times last summer’s peak. The institute predicts 400,000 new cases in 2021, many more than we have had in all of 2020.
The good news: The vaccine is here, if we can manage to stay safe for a few more days or weeks (for those needing it most) or a few more months for the rest of us.
There is a tendency to let our guard down. It’s the holidays. How can we go against our natural instinct to be with family and friends over the Christmas season? Even in the depths of the Great Depression or World War II, those who could gather for fellowship at this time of year did so.
This is hard, and hard in a different way than past trials. You probably would have to go back to Christmas of 1918 to find a year this dark and strange.
World War I had just ended, and there were large, joyful celebrations in cities all over a nation already being stalked by a pandemic. What followed was a surge in Spanish Flu infections and, soon afterward, an unimaginable number of deaths. There were few ways to get the word out quickly and let everyone know a plague was stalking the country and the world, and to urge caution. In the end, the flu killed 675,000 Americans before it died out.
We’re at about half that number now from COVID-19.
In the 21st century, we can’t say that we didn’t know what was coming. Most people on Earth are aware we are in the midst of a pandemic that is getting worse. We will survive, if by “we” we mean most of us. Medical science will have saved hundreds of thousands of lives by producing a vaccine so quickly that the only comparison we have in recent memory is the effort to send humans to the moon in the 1960s.
It all depends on us. Can we forgo so much of what this special season means to us? Can we pin our hopes on a COVID-free future and hunker down for now, masked and separated from loved ones? A return to normalcy in a few months, and the salvation of a reeling economy, depend on our will power.
Fear and distrust are a side-effect of the pandemic. As much as 40 percent of Americans, suspicious of what health experts tell them, say they won’t willingly get the vaccine, despite learned assurances that, in this case, the disease is much worse than the cure.
And, as always when we get stressed, we’re locked and loaded. Through November, U.S. gun sales were at 716,000. The previous record for an entire year was 505,000 in 2016. Between a historically contentious election and the pandemic, our nerves are shot.
This is hard. It won’t get easier in a few days, or a few weeks. It will get easier, though, and future Christmases will seem all the sweeter because of the one we spent fighting an invisible enemy.