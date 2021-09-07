EDITORIAL: Finding the ‘intersection of grace’

OF ALL life’s many vicissitudes, losing a dearly beloved child is surely one of the most painful. In such tragic circumstances, no words suffice. There is no earthly compensation for such a permanent and grievous loss, no balm strong enough to alleviate the hurt or soothe their parents’ broken hearts.

Yet in the midst of their own overwhelming suffering, two local mothers who both lost their sons in the same fatal car accident in Spotsylvania County were somehow able to rise above their personal grief.

As The Free Lance–Star’s Taft Coghill reported last month, Charlena Evans and Melissa Parks “have formed a tight-knit bond since their sons collided head-on in a car wreck on Route 3 that ended both of their lives on March 14.” A vehicle driven by J’Haun Pendleton, Parks’ 27-year-old son, crashed into one driven by 23-year-old Isaac Evans, a former football standout at James Monroe H.S. and Bridgewater College.

Instead of harboring feelings of anger and bitterness towards each other, these two sorrowing mothers —who did not know each other prior to the accident—instead reached out to comfort each other. Their families attended both funerals. And every day on the 14th of the month, Charlena Evans and Melissa Parks meet for lunch.