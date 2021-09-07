 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Finding the ‘intersection of grace’
EDITORIAL: Finding the 'intersection of grace'

PHOTO: Mothers

Melissa Parks (left) embraces Charlena Evans (right) during a cleanup event on State Route 3 in August.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

OF ALL life’s many vicissitudes, losing a dearly beloved child is surely one of the most painful. In such tragic circumstances, no words suffice. There is no earthly compensation for such a permanent and grievous loss, no balm strong enough to alleviate the hurt or soothe their parents’ broken hearts.

Yet in the midst of their own overwhelming suffering, two local mothers who both lost their sons in the same fatal car accident in Spotsylvania County were somehow able to rise above their personal grief.

As The Free Lance–Star’s Taft Coghill reported last month, Charlena Evans and Melissa Parks “have formed a tight-knit bond since their sons collided head-on in a car wreck on Route 3 that ended both of their lives on March 14.” A vehicle driven by J’Haun Pendleton, Parks’ 27-year-old son, crashed into one driven by 23-year-old Isaac Evans, a former football standout at James Monroe H.S. and Bridgewater College.

Instead of harboring feelings of anger and bitterness towards each other, these two sorrowing mothers —who did not know each other prior to the accident—instead reached out to comfort each other. Their families attended both funerals. And every day on the 14th of the month, Charlena Evans and Melissa Parks meet for lunch.

But the tragic deaths of Pendleton and Evans have also inspired others to rally around the two families, and good things are happening.

Evans and her husband, Ronald, set up a foundation named after their son’s football nickname. The Hypeman Foundation has adopted a 2.1-mile section of Route 3 that includes the crash site in Virginia’s Adopt-a-Highway program. Volunteers picked up trash along the highway last month, and will do it again this coming Saturday. A sign will be posted in J’Haun Pendleton’s and Isaac Evans’ memory warning motorists to drive safely.

The foundation will also be hosting a gala on Oct. 23 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, where scholarships will be awarded. Hopefully the entire Fredericksburg community will support this effort by volunteering to pick up trash along the highway, purchasing tickets to the gala and making donations to the foundation’s scholarship fund.

And from these mothers’ suffering, a lesson.

“People look at us and they say, ‘How are you doing this?’ ” Charlena Evans told Coghill. “It’s only because of God’s grace. That’s why it’s called the intersection of grace.”

If these two grieving mothers were able to not only forgive, but to embrace each other despite their pain, what’s stopping the rest of us?

