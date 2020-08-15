EDITORIAL: Focus special session on pandemic relief

GOV. RALPH Northam called a special session of the General Assembly last month to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to criminal justice reform after George Floyd’s death.
This is a large agenda—too large for a special session in which lawmakers are social distancing and the usual committee meetings and public hearings in Richmond will not be held.
The first order of business when the special session begins Tuesday should be Virginia’s looming eviction crisis. The Virginia Supreme Court’s extended temporary moratorium on evictions just kicked the can down the road, and the General Assembly must come up with a plan before it expires on Sept. 7.
State residents who, through no fault of their own, lost their livelihoods and can’t pay their rent or mortgages due to the unprecedented state-imposed coronavirus lockdown need help—and they need it now.
Some landlords, who have also suffered from the ensuing economic crisis, have not been paid for nearly five months. They cannot in fairness be expected to continue to shelter the jobless without compensation for much longer. With state revenues also taking a hit, funding that was passed pre-pandemic during the regular session must be scaled back to prevent a massive spike of homelessness during this ongoing health crisis.
Nobody wants to divert funds already earmarked for their pet programs to deal with these realities, but state resources are finite, and it is the legislature’s job to prioritize needs ahead of wants. And with coronavirus outbreaks still being reported at assisted care facilities throughout the commonwealth—including 55 new cases reported last week in the Rappahannock Area Health District alone—the urgent needs of the unemployed and Virginia’s highly vulnerable seniors must take precedence over any other considerations.
That means that any additional funding designated for education, transportation, social services, the environment, and all the other myriad programs and projects in the current state budget should by necessity take a back seat to COVID relief this year.
On the criminal justice reform front, a mid-summer special session held during a global pandemic is not the time to make major changes in the state’s criminal code that may have unintended consequences.
Some of the Democratic majority’s proposals, such as the elimination of “no-knock” warrants and qualified sovereign immunity, appear to be sound public policies that have bipartisan support. But others—including expunging police and court records and allowing prosecutors even more latitude to dismiss charges—do not.
However, any proposals to reform the criminal justice system should be debated openly, with all stakeholders—including often-ignored crime victims and their families—given ample opportunity to weigh in with their suggestions and concerns.
This sort of thoughtful, deliberative lawmaking that carefully balances the rights of the accused against the state’s obligation to protect the public is hard enough to do during a regular session. It will be nearly impossible to accomplish during a virtual special session.
