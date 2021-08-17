EDITORIAL: Footpaths are for pedestrians

The 45-mile Washington and Old Dominion trail running from Arlington to Purcellville in Northern Virginia is nine feet wide. But there are miles of bike paths on urban and suburban streets in the commonwealth that meet only minimal width requirements.

According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ “Guide for the Development of Bicycle Facilities,” “the minimum width of a bike lane should be 5 feet against a curb or adjacent to a parking lane,” or a minimum of 4 feet “where the bike lane is adjacent to the curb and the curb includes a 1-foot to 2-foot gutter pan.”

However, AASHTO also says that “wider bike lanes are recommended on streets with higher motor vehicle speeds and traffic volumes, or where pedestrian traffic in the bike lane is anticipated.” So adding cyclists to either vehicular or pedestrian traffic lanes creates a safety problem, but a problem that can presumably be solved with $3 million.

“Since the bicycle and pedestrian facility would connect multiple residential neighborhoods, an elementary school, a private childcare center, and a Virginia Railway Express train station that will soon launch weekend service, having a dedicated shared use path that can support two-way traffic was our recommended approach,” a VDOT spokesperson told the FLS.

But Leeland Road is going to be expanded anyway, and the trail in question was built specifically for Leeland Station pedestrians, so VDOT should be looking at ways to incorporate cyclists into its road-widening plans and leave the existing trail, with its beautiful shade trees and fencing, to the pedestrians for which it was originally intended.