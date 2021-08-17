EDITORIAL: Footpaths are for pedestrians

RESIDENTS of the Leeland Station subdivision in Stafford County are protesting plans by the Virginia Department of Transportation to spend $2.8 million to widen a perfectly good four-foot asphalt footpath to 10 feet in order to accommodate bicyclists. Ordinarily, adding a bike trail —especially if it’s paid for with federal funds—would be a welcome amenity. But not this time.
There are several good reasons people who live in the neighborhood are staunchly opposed to the trail-widening project, and they were not reticent about telling VDOT so at a recent meeting held at Conway Elementary School.
Hundreds of residents have also signed a petition asking VDOT not to remove 12 mature trees and a picturesque white fence along the existing footpath to make way for the trail expansion.
The expanded trail would run along the east side of Leeland Road (which is also on VDOT’s schedule to be widened beginning in 2027) and eventually end up at the VRE parking lot. There’s no doubt that a dedicated bike lane would be safer for cyclists than sharing the busy street with trucks and automobiles.
But the existing four-foot trail was originally designed to provide a safe walking path for elementary school students attending Conway Elementary, who do not qualify for county bus service. Removing the protective fence to accommodate cyclists merely transfers the safety risk from cyclists to schoolchildren and pedestrians, but does not eliminate it. That’s why the trail needs to be 10 feet wide.
The 45-mile Washington and Old Dominion trail running from Arlington to Purcellville in Northern Virginia is nine feet wide. But there are miles of bike paths on urban and suburban streets in the commonwealth that meet only minimal width requirements.
According to the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ “Guide for the Development of Bicycle Facilities,” “the minimum width of a bike lane should be 5 feet against a curb or adjacent to a parking lane,” or a minimum of 4 feet “where the bike lane is adjacent to the curb and the curb includes a 1-foot to 2-foot gutter pan.”
However, AASHTO also says that “wider bike lanes are recommended on streets with higher motor vehicle speeds and traffic volumes, or where pedestrian traffic in the bike lane is anticipated.” So adding cyclists to either vehicular or pedestrian traffic lanes creates a safety problem, but a problem that can presumably be solved with $3 million.
“Since the bicycle and pedestrian facility would connect multiple residential neighborhoods, an elementary school, a private childcare center, and a Virginia Railway Express train station that will soon launch weekend service, having a dedicated shared use path that can support two-way traffic was our recommended approach,” a VDOT spokesperson told the FLS.
But Leeland Road is going to be expanded anyway, and the trail in question was built specifically for Leeland Station pedestrians, so VDOT should be looking at ways to incorporate cyclists into its road-widening plans and leave the existing trail, with its beautiful shade trees and fencing, to the pedestrians for which it was originally intended.