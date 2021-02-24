EDITORIAL: For cyclists, stop still means stop

Yielding instead of stopping, though, puts a lot of trust in the judgment of a cyclist moving through an intersection. Plus, if you’re in a car at a four-way stop and it’s your turn to go, but at the last second a bicycle comes through the intersection in your path … well, it seems as if that could be more dangerous than having cyclists stop at the stop sign.

There is a certain amount of tension between motorized vehicle drivers and bicyclists already.

Drivers in Richmond are seeing car lanes replaced by scarcely-used bike routes, or slow-moving cyclists using a city street one block over from a lane dedicated to bicycle traffic.

Bicyclists chafe at cars speeding by them, cutting it close when they swerve back in, or tailgating them.

Some cyclists no doubt see themselves as the woke future, cutting down on carbon emissions and getting a good workout at the same time. Some drivers perceive a whiff of holier-than-you attitude on the part of their two-wheeled neighbors.

Bike lanes are proliferating, especially in the cities. Bike shares and bike rentals are a growing market. The Capital Trail, running 53 miles from Richmond to Williamsburg, is one of many places in Virginia where cyclists can ride without encountering cars at all.