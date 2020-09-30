EDITORIAL: Fortunate to be aging well in Fredericksburg

ACCORDING to the last census taken in 2010, 10.6 percent of residents in Fredericksburg were over the age of 65. That percentage is likely to grow as American society as a whole continues to age.

As the number of senior citizens increases, the birth rate in the United States hit its lowest level in three decades last year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in May that American women are projected to have 1.71 children over their lifetimes, below the replacement rate (2.1). “The (total fertility) rate has generally been below replacement since 1971 and consistently below replacement since 2007,” according to the CDC.

This means that the fastest-growing demographic is senior citizens, whose numbers are projected to nearly double over the next four decades. This rising cohort will require changes in public policy and spending priorities. For example, there will undoubtedly be less demand for building schools and financing education, and more emphasis on health care and affordable housing in the coming years.

The goal of most retirees is to be able to gracefully age in place, enjoying their sunset years in a community that meets their physical, but also their emotional and cultural needs. Many senior citizens have to sell their homes and move to a new location in order to meet these objectives.