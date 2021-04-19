EDITORIAL: FredNats is a dream come true

The facility, which seats 5,000 with 13 suites, has already been used as an alternative training site for the big team. When major-league Nats are coming back from injuries and need to get in a few innings or at-bats, they likely will do a star turn for a game or two in FredNats Stadium.

Fredericksburg’s good fortune is in contrast to the bad news inflicted by Major League Baseball on many other cities and towns, including four in Virginia.

MLB, opting for the bottom line over loyalty, has give 42 localities their walking papers, including four in Virginia. Danville, Pulaski, Bristol, Bluefield (we split the last one with West Virginia, which lost all four of its pro teams in the great purge) and the rest of the Appalachian League will not be part of pro baseball this year. They have been thrown the sop of a collegiate summer league, featuring rising college freshmen and sophomores in a wood-bat league. Not quite the same thing.

We wish former Free Lance–Star editorial page editor Paul Akers were alive to see this. He lobbied for years to bring professional baseball to the city. He should have been here to throw out the first pitch.